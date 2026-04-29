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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Onecom launches Halo, a first-of-a-kind agentic AI platform empowering businesses to deploy autonomous digital workforces

SOUTHAMPTON, England, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onecom, the UK's leading independent business communications technology specialist, today announces Halo - a unique new agentic AI platform empowering businesses to hire, manage and scale digital workforces.

Fully owned and developed in-house by Onecom, and built on the business's two decades of experience in business communications technology and customer relations, Halo is the first platform of its kind, introducing agentic AI into the heart of communications across voice, instant messaging and email.

Halo gives Onecom customers the ability to deploy intelligent, decision-making agents that can answer and make calls, respond to messages and take real action inside their organisation, all managed through a single platform.

Halo represents a step-change in how businesses will operate in the future, and marks Onecom's evolution beyond traditional communications technology to delivering AI-powered customer solutions to businesses, from SMEs to large corporates.

Announcing the launch, Aaron Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Onecom, said: "Halo transforms how businesses interact with their customers and support their employees in the future. It is a unique platform built on two decades of experience delivering business technology that helps organisations communicate, thrive and grow.

"It enables us to go beyond traditional communications and IT services, creating a powerful new growth engine for Onecom and a meaningful advantage for our customers."

Halo is built on Onecom VOX - Onecom's carrier-grade, platform-agnostic intelligent voice core, which carries 250 million voice calls a year, offers AI transcription and call summaries, and integrates into any PBX or CX platform including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Five9.

Halo launches with three agent tiers, designed to support a range of use cases and customer requirements. Each agent operates within built-in security and safety guardrails and has its own name, defined role and clear set of rules to perform a specific job within the business.

Halo agents can:

  • Handle inbound and proactive outbound voice interactions instantly, with no wait times
  • Respond across messaging channels including live chat, email and WhatsApp Business
  • Manage bookings, appointments and service requests
  • Integrate directly into CRM, billing and operational platforms
  • Chase missed payments or cancelled direct debits
  • Provide real-time call recording, transcription and sentiment analysis
  • Use advanced emotional intelligence to understand tone, intent and customer satisfaction
  • Route or escalate intelligently to higher-skilled AI agents or human colleagues where required
  • Clone a specific voice, with full consent
  • Communicate in 32 languages in real time

Halo agents are sold on a monthly subscription basis, each with bundled interaction capacity and full support from Onecom, enabling customers to scale their digital workforce up or down as required.

Customers can manage their agents through Halo Workforce platform, embedded and accessed through OneCloud, Onecom's single platform for managing their entire communications estate.

Find out more at onecomhalo.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968354/Onecom_Anya_AI.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968122/HALO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onecom-launches-halo-a-first-of-a-kind-agentic-ai-platform-empowering-businesses-to-deploy-autonomous-digital-workforces-302756227.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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