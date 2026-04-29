Cerillion 26.1 Introduces Agent2Agent Capabilities to Enable Next-Generation Autonomous Operations

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced the release of Cerillion 26.1, the latest version of its pre-integrated BSS/OSS Suite, which introduces new Agent2Agent (A2A) capabilities that enable communications services providers (CSPs) to move from siloed automation towards coordinated, multi-step process execution across systems.

Building on the introduction of its AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server in the previous release, Cerillion 26.1 takes this to the next level by enabling AI agents to communicate, coordinate and execute tasks collaboratively - both within the Cerillion platform and with external systems. This marks a significant step towards autonomous, real-time operations, allowing CSPs to streamline complex processes and reduce manual intervention.

Cerillion's MCP server, which leverages its Open APIs, provides a consistent and secure framework for sharing context across applications within the BSS/OSS environment. At its core is Cerillion's innovative Progressive Discovery approach, designed to overcome the challenges of context management by allowing AI agents to dynamically discover and access relevant data and services as workflows evolve.

These foundations now enable the introduction of A2A capabilities, allowing AI agents to operate with a shared understanding of context and to coordinate actions across multiple systems in real-time - supporting more advanced, multi-step process orchestration.

In addition to its AI advancements, Cerillion 26.1 further strengthens its standards-based, product-led approach, with a range of enhancements across the BSS/OSS Suite to improve real-time responsiveness, monetisation flexibility, and customer experience. These include:

Standards leadership and interoperability, supported by Diamond-level TM Forum Open API conformance, including industry-leading Real World Open API certifications and continued progress in ODA Component conformance

Expanded event-driven capabilities, enabling real-time notifications for key lifecycle events and supporting more responsive, automated workflows

Enhanced charging and policy control, with more flexible quota management and QoS-based rating and discounting

Improved mobile app customer journeys, streamlining onboarding, product changes, and in-app payment experiences

Greater operational visibility and reliability, including enhanced inventory monitoring and diagnostics

These enhancements are delivered as part of Cerillion's core BSS/OSS Suite, reinforcing its product-led approach and reducing the need for bespoke integration or services-heavy implementations. CSPs can adopt new capabilities more quickly, within a consistent and standardised framework designed to support scalable, repeatable deployment.

"With Cerillion 26.1, we are taking the next step in our AI journey - moving beyond individual AI capabilities towards more coordinated and autonomous operations," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "By enabling AI agents to work together across systems, we are helping our customers automate increasingly complex processes and execute workflows more efficiently. Crucially, these capabilities are delivered as part of our core product, not as one-off integrations. This allows our customers to start realising the benefits of advanced AI-driven automation today, within a proven, standards-based framework that is designed to evolve with the industry."

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 26-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 70 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Belgium, Singapore and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

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