IXT Brings Zero Trust Security to IoT Connectivity with Zscaler

The IoT connectivity platform, combining SIM-native ZTNA with real-time traffic segmentation, gives enterprises a direct path to secure OT and IoT devices, without VPN complexity

OSLO, Norway, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IXT, a full MVNO specializing in secure IoT connectivity, today announced the integration of Zscaler Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) into its cellular platform, in collaboration with Shift Security . The solution enables enterprises to enforce Zero Trust security policies on IoT OT devices at the SIM level, without requiring VPN infrastructure or software agents on endpoints.

Built into the IXT SecureNet platform, the integration routes all device traffic through the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform, where it is inspected and policy-enforced before reaching its destination. By removing exposed ports and rejecting inbound connections, the solution is designed to significantly reduce the attach surface.

IXT operates its own core network across 600+ mobile networks in 190+ countries. By integrating Zscaler ZTNA directly into this infrastructure, enterprises get Zero Trust enforcement on cellular-connected devices from a single SIM and a single provider.

The problem: VPNs were not built for IoT

Most enterprises still rely on VPNs to secure remote access to operational technology. VPNs extend network access to anyone who connects. A contractor with a compromised laptop gets the same broad access as an internal system. At scale, this creates VPN sprawl, credential management overhead, and expanding exposure across distributed device fleets.

With the EU NIS2 Directive now being transposed into national law across member states, organizations operating critical infrastructure face direct regulatory obligations to secure all network connectivity, including SIM-based IoT and OT devices.

Under NIS2, accountability does not stop at the IT department. Board members and senior management are explicitly responsible for overseeing cybersecurity risk management and face personal accountability for non-compliance.

The Solution: Zero Trust Enforcement at the SIM Level

The IXT and Zscaler integration addresses this gap with four core capabilities:

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Device traffic is routed through the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform. No exposed ports on the datacenter or cloud side. No VPN tunnels to manage.

Privileged Remote Access: Service technicians and third-party contractors access specific equipment through a browser-based portal. They run remote sessions directly in the browser, using standard protocols including SSH, VNC, and RDP. Access is time-limited and fully recorded. No VPN client distribution required.

Dynamic Firewall Inspection: All traffic is inspected at the network edge with real-time policy enforcement, regardless of device location or network.

Malware and Sandboxing: File transfers are scanned for threats. Suspicious files are sandboxed before delivery to prevent compromised data from reaching operational systems.

Solving Cellular Security for OT and IoT

Henning Solberg, CTO and Co-Founder, IXT, highlights that:

VPNs were designed to connect users on laptops to corporate networks. They were never built for thousands of headless devices in energy grids, water treatment plants and factory floors. With this integration, we bring the same Zero Trust architecture that Zscaler delivers to Fortune 500 IT environments directly to OT and IoT devices over cellular. For organisations facing NIS2 compliance obligations, this integration is designed to support key requirements with a reduced attach surface, no VPN dependencies, full traffic inspection, and audit-ready controls, all from a single SIM.

Marius Holmsen, CTO, Shift Security states:

In most IoT environments, devices are connected, but not really controlled. This integration allows organizations to define exactly what each device is allowed to communicate with, and enforce that consistently across the network with full visibility.

Built for Regulated and Security-Sensitive Industries

The solution targets industries where connected devices operate in environments with high security requirements and regulatory obligations. This includes energy and utilities, water and wastewater management, industrial manufacturing, and transport infrastructure. These sectors are identified as essential or important entities under the NIS2 Directive and face the most pressing compliance timelines.

A common trigger for these organizations is third-party access. Equipment manufacturers, service providers, and contractors often need remote access to OT systems. The Privileged Remote Access capability eliminates the need to distribute VPN clients to external parties. Contractors authenticate through a web portal and access only the specific equipment they are authorized to reach, for a defined time period, with full session recording.

Availability

IXT Zero Trust is available now for enterprise IoT and OT deployments, integrated into the IXT SecureNet platform at the SIM level. Organizations interested in evaluating the solution for their environment can book a consultation with the IXT team at ixt.io.

By integrating Zscaler's Zero Trust service into the IXT SecureNet platform at the SIM level, IXT gives customers a simple way to apply Zero Trust controls to cellular-connected OT and IoT devices - without VPN complexity or exposed inbound access. Together, we're helping organisations reduce risk, enable safer third-party access, and improve compliance readiness." - Nathan Howe, SVP, Innovation, Zscaler.

IXT and Shift Security will host a live webinar on 13th of May at 10:00 CET, covering what VPN and private APN leave exposed in IoT environments and how Zero Trust addresses those gaps. Register at ixt.io.

About IXT

IXT is a full MVNO built for IoT. The company operates its own core network across 600+. mobile networks in 190+ countries, delivering cellular connectivity designed for connected devices at scale. IXT provides global SIM with multi-network redundancy, a shared Global Data Pool, at IXT SecureNet private networking layer, and real-time device management through its Connectivity Management Platform (CMP). Headquartered in Norway with offices in Netherlands, Sweden, and Germany, IXT serves enterprises globally.

About Shift Security

Shift Security is a Norway-based cybersecurity and network architecture provider specializing in Zero Trust, microsegmentation, and secure connectivity for enterprise and industrial environments. The company designs and implements secure-by-design infrastructure in collaboration with leading technology partners.

Media contact Ingunn Bjøru | CMO, IXT | ingunn@ixt.io