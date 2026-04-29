Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Intersects 15.11 g/t Au over 51.83m from 256.0m in the BK3 Zone at the Contact Lake Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 5 (five) diamond drill holes from the 2026 winter drill program at the Contact Lake Gold Project in northern Saskatchewan. Hole CL26036 represents the best drill result to date by Trident and returned high-grade gold values from a broad zone of variably sheared host rocks within and adjacent to the Bakos Shear Zone.

Trident's Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

All five holes were collared on the ice of Contact Lake to target gold mineralization in the BK3 Zone, an area located over 200m ENE along strike from the Contact Lake Main Zone. These latest results demonstrate the mineralizing system at Contact Lake consistently delivers broad mineralized intervals with well-developed high-grade cores. Gold mineralization at Contact Lake is both laterally and vertically extensive and remains open in all directions.

Contact Lake Gold Property Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/contact-lake-property-map.jpg

Highlights:

Hole CL26036 returned 15.11 g/t gold (Au) over 51.83m from 256.00m



including 14.60 g/t Au over 12.77m from 258.64m in the hanging wall including 20.69 g/t Au over 28.69m from 280.50m in the Bakos shear including two single assay results that returned 256.00 g/t Au over 0.55m (from 258.64m) and 1055.00 g/t Au over 0.50m (from 307.33m)



Hole CL26032 returned 5.07 g/t Au over 21.50m from 359.50m All holes reported intersected gold mineralization; assays are pending for fifteen more holes from the Contact Lake program Winter drilling activity has now concluded with 29 holes complete; additional upcoming drilling planned to start in late Spring



"Results thus far from the winter program at Contact Lake demonstrate significant continuity of mineralization, support the scalability of the deposit, and indicate substantial remaining exploration potential," said Jon Wiesblatt, Trident's Chief Executive Officer.

"The intercept reported in Hole CL26036 represents a rare, high-grade result in Canadian gold exploration. Results to date at Contact Lake are comparable in style and tenor to other significant high-grade discoveries in Canada, including the Dixie Project in Red Lake and Eskay Creek in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. What makes these results particularly compelling is the fact that mineralization remains open in all directions, highlighting the significant growth potential we see across the system. We are seeing high-grade gold associated with multiple, parallel shear zones in drilling which is exciting as the potential convergence of these zones at depth represents an untested high-priority drill target.

Recent exploration success at Contact Lake is also beginning to demonstrate the broader potential of the La Ronge Gold Belt, a historic gold-producing region in Canada that has seen relatively limited modern, systematic exploration and sustained capital investment. Our approach at Trident Resources is deliberate and methodical as we believe we have just scratched the surface at Contact Lake. Rather than relying on selective sampling we routinely sample every hole from top to bottom. This, combined with other new exploration strategies is providing a more complete geological understanding and will better define the true scale and continuity of mineralization.

The Company has approximately $30 million in treasury and is fully funded for 2026 and beyond, allowing us to advance the project aggressively. With 15 additional holes pending from Contact Lake, specifically targeting the high-grade BK3 zone, and a robust summer and fall program upcoming, we believe there is considerable upside ahead as we continue to realize the potential of this system."

Summary of Drilling:

The results from this release are from holes CL26029, CL26031, CL26032, CL26034 and CL26036. Hole CL26036 intersected high-grade gold mineralization in the hanging wall and throughout the Bakos shear zone which measured over 75m in width. The hole targeted a down-plunge extension of high-grade mineralization reported in historical hole TU90-148 and confirmed that additional high-grade ore shoots with plunge continuity are likely present in the area. The finalized assay numbers are pending for fifteen additional holes. The holes reported in this release all targeted mineralization in the BK3 target zone, where the Bakos shear zone hosts gold in an anastomosing network of variably sheared horizons. Significant gold mineralization is present in the hanging wall above the main shear, within the Bakos shear zone and below in the weakly altered footwall.

Contact Lake Drill Collar Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/Contact-Lake-Drill-Collar-Location-Map.png



Figure 1: Contact Lake - Cross Sections

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/20260429-Contact-Lake-Cross-Sections.pdf

Figure 2: Contact Lake - Core Photo

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/20260429-core-images.pdf

Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:

The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998. At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around $300/oz (USD) and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits.

Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located by road 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and host current Mineral Resource Estimates (Trident news release November 24, 2025 ) which do not include any gold-related ounces from the past-producing Contact Lake target area.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

All drill core is logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is placed in sealed poly bags with unique identification numbers and transported to ALS Global in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis, while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes.

At the lab, samples are received and digitally recorded then dried and pulverized into a fine powder. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 49 additional elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Secondary metallic screen analyses are performed on select mineralized zones and all samples that return >3 g/t Au to quantify the nugget effect of the gold mineralization. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) samples including field blanks, duplicates and lab-certified standards are inserted in the sample stream at a rate of greater than 10% of all samples submitted to the lab. ALS Global also conducts their own internal QAQC protocol.

Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Highlights Contact Lake (April, 2026)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) G-M CL26029 227.80 249.25 21.45 1.54 33.11 CL26031 225.00 235.00 10.00 4.72 47.18 including 233.00 235.00 2.00 17.25 34.50 CL26032 239.00 243.00 4.00 3.64 14.56 and 359.50 381.00 21.50 5.07 108.90 including 359.50 369.00 9.50 10.62 100.88 including 359.50 362.00 2.50 37.82 94.55 CL26034 179.00 189.00 10.00 4.12 41.18 including 180.00 183.00 3.00 11.83 35.48 and 274.00 284.00 10.00 4.30 43.05 and 357.50 361.80 4.30 7.82 33.38 CL26036 256.00 307.80 51.83 15.11 783.08 including 258.64 259.19 0.55 256.00 140.80 including 258.64 271.41 12.77 14.60 186.50 including 258.64 262.50 3.86 46.50 179.47 including 280.50 309.19 28.69 20.69 593.56 including 307.33 307.83 0.50 1,055.00 527.50

* Widths are drilled intercepts, true widths have not been determined. Gold values are length-weighted averages.

Table 2: Drill Hole ID Contact Lake (April, 2026)

2026 Winter Program Drill Collar Data Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Elev. (m) Zone CL26029 508095 6141351 336 -65 335 391 BK3 CL26031 508099 6141387 338 -65 266 391 BK3 CL26032 508194 6141226 338 -65 394 391 BK3 CL26034 508154 6141191 338 -65 425 391 BK3 CL26036 508131 6141131 335 -66 452 391 BK3

* UTM Zone 13 NAD 83

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian, public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

"Jon Wiesblatt"



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

Or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.