Astana, Kazakhstan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - The Regional Ecological Summit took place in Astana on April 22-24, bringing together heads of state, senior officials, and international partners to address shared environmental challenges and strengthen regional cooperation across Central Asia and neighbouring regions.

In his opening address on April 22, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the urgency of coordinated action, framing ecology as a central pillar of human development and stability. "Ecology today is not limited to climate alone. It is the very foundation of human livelihood," he said.

Held on Earth Day, the Summit highlighted the growing recognition among regional states of their shared responsibility to address environmental risks, including water scarcity, desertification, glacier retreat, air pollution, and biodiversity loss.

President Tokayev emphasised that environmental challenges must be approached collectively, warning against fragmented or politicised responses.

"Environmental cooperation must serve as a reliable instrument of unity and should not divide us. It should be based on partnership, trust and shared responsibility - with no naming, no shaming and no blaming," he stated.

The Summit placed strong emphasis on moving beyond dialogue toward practical implementation. Discussions focused on advancing concrete mechanisms, including technology deployment, institutional coordination, and financing frameworks to support sustainable development.

A key priority identified by participating leaders was water security, with President Tokayev stressing its critical importance for regional stability. "Water security is a matter of extreme importance for Kazakhstan as well as for the whole Central Asia. Our future depends on managing this vital resource wisely and fairly," he said.

The Summit delivered a series of tangible outcomes, including the adoption of a Joint Declaration by the Heads of State, the Astana Declaration on Ecological Solidarity in Central Asia, and the launch of a Regional Action Programme for 2026-2030 in partnership with the United Nations. The Joint Declaration outlines a shared regional commitment to deepen cooperation on environmental and climate issues, including the development of coordinated positions in international negotiations, joint action on water management, biodiversity protection, land degradation and air quality, and the preservation of critical ecosystems such as the Aral and Caspian Seas. It also emphasises the importance of strengthening regional institutions, advancing green technologies and digital monitoring systems, and expanding access to international climate financing and investment to support sustainable development across Central Asia.

In addition, participating countries endorsed a broad package of initiatives targeting ecosystem preservation, biodiversity protection, land restoration, and climate cooperation. The Summit agenda included 58 sessions and the preparation of more than 50 documents, alongside environmental investment agreements exceeding $2 billion. These developments highlight a growing shift toward investment-driven environmental action, positioning Central Asia as an emerging destination for green infrastructure, climate finance, and sustainable development projects.

Particular attention was being given to the Caspian Sea, with Kazakhstan proposing enhanced regional monitoring and scientific cooperation, as well as the development of an interstate programme to address environmental degradation. The country has also advanced a proposal to establish a water-focused institution under the United Nations to strengthen global water governance.

Central Asian leaders also supported a proposal to designate March 26 as an International Day of the Aral Sea and the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers, aimed at raising global awareness of the region's environmental challenges.

Kazakhstan is advancing an integrated environmental policy that places ecological protection at the core of its long-term development strategy, embedding it as a constitutional priority and a shared public responsibility. National efforts are focused on a balanced transition to cleaner energy, biodiversity conservation, land restoration, modernisation of water management systems, and strengthening regional cooperation, including through initiatives addressing environmental degradation in the Caspian region. Emphasising the need to align sustainability with economic growth, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted: "Our common approach should be well-grounded, pragmatic, thoroughly considered to allow countries to move forward sustainably without compromising their opportunities for economic growth and progress."

Highlighting the broader significance of the Summit, President Tokayev framed environmental protection as a strategic priority with far-reaching implications. "It is not only an environmental task, it is a highly moral duty. It is an economic necessity. And it is a strategic priority for peace and stability," he said.

Background Information:

The Summit is a platform to consolidate regional efforts and translate shared commitments into practical, cross-border solutions. By focusing on implementation, investment, and institutional cooperation, participating countries aim to strengthen resilience and promote sustainable development across the region. The Summit brought together senior political leaders including the heads of state of all Central Asian countries, alongside senior leaders from the South Caucasus and wider Eurasian region, including Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Mongolia, as well as representatives of international organisations and development partners. A message to Summit participants was also delivered by The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, who commended Kazakhstan's leadership in convening the event and highlighted the importance of international cooperation, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development for future generations.

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Source: GRW