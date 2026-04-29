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WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 17:43
0,476 Euro
+13,33 % +0,056
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4000,42010:47
0,3840,44410:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 09:34 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE: Early extension of CFO Tim Brückner's contract

DEMIRE: Early extension of CFO Tim Brückner's contract

Langen, 29 April 2026.? The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has decided to extend the contract of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tim Brückner ahead of schedule. The new contract runs until 30 June 2028.

With this contract extension, the Supervisory Board is underlining its confidence in the successful work of Tim Brückner, who has been responsible for the financial management and strategic development of the company as CFO since 2019.

The Chair of the Supervisory Board, Dr Matthias Prochaska, said: "We are sending a clear signal of continuity and are deliberately building on the successful collaboration of recent years. We are confident that Tim Brückner will continue to successfully guide the company's strategic development in the future - whilst also providing planning certainty in what remains a challenging market environment."

-End of press release-

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 31 December 2025, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 43 properties with a lettable area of around 537 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 0.9 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
T: +49 6103 372 49 44
E: ir@demire.ag


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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