Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for the Worldwide Communications Engagement Platforms (CEP) sector. Vonage believes this recognition reflects Vonage's comprehensive communications platform that enables enterprises to reimagine customer and employee engagement at global scale.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Engagement Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc US53542326, April 2026) provides a comprehensive assessment of select communications engagement platform (CEP) vendors, highlighting their strengths, challenges, and strategic direction to guide technology buyers in making informed decisions. Vonage believes its placement in the Leaders Category underscores the breadth and depth of its portfolio, underpinned by advanced AI capabilities. Built with enterprise businesses and developers in mind, Vonage provides the tools and flexibility to quickly build and customize communications experiences that fit enterprise needs.

"Vonage has established itself as a force in the communications engagement platform market, with its unified communications and contact center built using its programmable communications APIs, earning its place as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Communications Engagement Platforms," said Denise Lund, Research VP Worldwide Telecom and UC, IDC. "And, with the ability to now tap directly into the intelligence of mobile networks that enable developers to build network functionality into enterprise applications, including UCaaS and CCaaS, Vonage is well-positioned to meet the evolving and increasingly complex cross-channel engagement demands of businesses of all sizes."

The IDC MarketScape notes Vonage's "portfolio has evolved to provide requisite omnichannel customer engagement, leverage AI-driven personalization, and automation." The report goes on to say, "Most importantly, it has a global backbone and footprint that facilitate scale and reliability and the ability to meet enterprise requirements for compliance, security, and trust."

"Being named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Communications Engagement Platforms is a significant milestone for Vonage," said Rodney Hassard, Head of Product, Applications for Vonage. "We believe this recognition validates our strategy and our differentiated technologies that equip enterprises to deliver innovative, exceptional customer experiences. Backed by the power of Ericsson's advanced mobile network infrastructure, and our leading network powered solutions and developer tools, we are uniquely positioned to translate network capabilities into new value for businesses."

A Platform Built for the Future of Engagement

Vonage's AI-powered solutions enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud, serving as the foundation for enterprise communications engagement, combining internal collaboration and external customer engagement with API-driven automation.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429772408/en/

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