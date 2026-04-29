UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM Interim Report Q1 2026: Good start to the year - excellent performance in decarbonization solutions

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Interim Report) April 29, 2026 at 09:45 EEST

UPM Interim Report Q1 2026:

Good start to the year - excellent performance in decarbonization solutions

Q1 2026 highlights

Sales totaled €2,505 million (2,646 million in Q1 2025)

Comparable EBIT decreased by 5% to €274 million, 10.9% of sales (287 million, 10.8%)

Operating cash flow was €89 million (289 million)

Net debt totaled €2,962 million (2,954 million) and net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.30 (1.77)

UPM Energy achieved record Q1 results supported by the cold winter and record electricity consumption in Finland

UPM Biofuels continued to improve its performance and posted strong results

UPM Adhesive Materials announced an investment to a new slitting and distribution terminal near New Delhi, India

UPM Energy is investing in the modernization of the Tyrvää hydropower plant

Preparations for the planned graphic paper Joint Venture and the strategic review of UPM Plywood continued

Key figures

Q1/2026 Q1/2025 Q4/2025 Q1- Q4/2025 Sales, € million 2,505 2,646 2,312 9,656 Comparable EBITDA, € million 395 421 382 1,311 % of sales 15.8 15.9 16.5 13.6 Operating profit (loss), € million 255 198 390 749 Comparable EBIT, € million 274 287 355 921 % of sales 10.9 10.8 15.3 9.5 Profit (loss) before tax, € million 236 173 406 690 Comparable profit before tax, € million 255 262 370 863 Profit (loss) for the period, € million 200 143 258 491 Comparable profit for the period, € million 213 223 300 714 Earnings per share (EPS), € 0.37 0.26 0.49 0.91 Comparable EPS, € 0.39 0.41 0.57 1.33 Return on equity (ROE), % 7.6 5.2 9.9 4.5 Comparable ROE, % 8.1 8.1 11.6 6.5 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 7.4 5.5 12.3 5.5 Comparable ROCE, % 7.9 7.9 11.3 6.7 Operating cash flow, € million 89 289 720 1,405 Operating cash flow per share, € 0.17 0.54 1.36 2.66 Equity per share at the end of period, € 19.48 19.29 18.97 18.97 Capital employed at the end of period, € million 14,375 14,449 14,129 14,129 Net debt at the end of period, € million 2,962 2,954 3,004 3,004 Net debt to EBITDA (last 12 months) 2.30 1.77 2.29 2.29 Personnel at the end of period 14,801 15,890 15,127 15,127

UPM presents certain measures of performance, financial position and cash flows, which are alternative performance measures in accordance with the guidance issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The definitions of alternative performance measures are presented in UPM's » Annual Report 2025

Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO, comments on the results:

"We achieved a good start to the year, even if geopolitical events continued to introduce new uncertainties. Our businesses maintained the focus on performance, and supported by our balanced portfolio, we delivered solid results. Especially our decarbonization solutions showed their strength.

In Q1, our sales totaled €2,505 million. Comparable EBIT was €274 million, 5% lower than last year. Comparable EBIT margin was 10.9%, in line with last year. Net debt at the end of the reporting period totaled €2,962 million and net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.30.

Decarbonization solutions businesses delivered excellent results. UPM Energy achieved its best Q1 results ever, supported by record electricity consumption in Finland and high prices during the winter months. UPM Biofuels continued to improve its performance and posted strong results. At our biochemicals refinery in Germany, the production of industrial sugars and lignin is ongoing and renewable functional fillers production will start in the coming weeks.

Our advanced materials businesses, UPM Adhesive Materials and UPM Specialty Materials, continued to deliver steady, resilient performance. Deliveries increased in both business areas compared to the previous quarter. Markets in Europe and Asia improved somewhat, whereas the U.S. market continued to be challenging. UPM Plywood performed well in stable markets and its results improved from last year.

UPM Fibres improved its underlying performance from the previous quarter on both platforms. The average price of UPM's pulp deliveries increased slightly. In Fibres North, we started to see the impact of a decline in wood costs. From the beginning of 2026, UPM's forests in Finland are part of Fibres North, and thus changes in forest fair values are included in the UPM Fibres business area results.

UPM Communication Papers delivered solid results in the context of the challenging paper markets and high energy prices. It increased paper deliveries compared to the previous quarter and succeeded well in optimizing its energy consumption.

Preparations for the planned graphic paper Joint Venture continued. The deal proceeded to phase II of EU merger control, which is a normal step in the Commission's merger review process in cases where initial concerns have not been fully resolved during Phase I. We continue to engage openly and constructively with the Commission. As communicated earlier, we expect the definitive agreements to be signed during the first half of 2026.

With the ongoing portfolio initiatives in UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood, we aim to change the profile of the company, increasing its growth potential and margins. Future UPM would have an attractive portfolio focused on decarbonization solutions, advanced materials and renewable fibres. All these businesses operate in growing markets and have a strong combined track record of realized growth above GDP.

Disruptions in the fossil fuel markets underscore the importance of renewable alternatives, not only for mitigating climate change but also for the resilience of societies and value chains and ensuring supply security. Our decarbonization solutions help customers reduce their dependency on fossil-based materials. This highlights the strength of our balanced business portfolio with solid growth opportunities.

Overall, while geopolitics continue to impact the business environment, the strength of our portfolio and geographic presence provides us with resilience. We are heading towards a period of higher inflation and margin protection will be a priority for us. We will keep our focus on competitiveness, performance, cash flow and successfully completing the strategic portfolio initiatives during this year."

Profit guidance

UPM's comparable EBIT in H1 2026 is expected to be approximately in the range of €325-525 million (€413 million in H1 2025, and €508 million in H2 2025).

Outlook

There continue to be significant uncertainties in geopolitics and trade.

In H1 2026, compared with H2 2025, UPM's performance is expected to benefit from moderately higher sales prices and delivery volumes and moderately lower fixed costs. Performance is expected to be held back by continued weak communication paper markets and increased costs during the early phase of the production ramp-up at UPM Leuna. Currencies have started the year at similar levels, compared with H2 2025. Comparable EBIT in H2 2025 benefited from the timing of energy refunds and increased fair value of forest assets, items that are not expected to take place during H1 2026 in similar quantities.

In H1 2026, compared with H1 2025, UPM's performance is expected to benefit from lower variable costs and moderately higher delivery volumes. Maintenance activity is expected to be lower than in the comparison period. Performance is expected to be held back by continued weak communication paper markets and increased costs during the early phase of the production ramp-up at UPM Leuna. Currencies at the beginning of the year have been negative to comparable EBIT, compared with H1 2025.

Sensitivity to pulp and electricity prices

UPM's comparable EBIT is sensitive to pulp and electricity prices. The figures below represent group earnings sensitivities on annual level.

UPM is a large producer and consumer of chemical pulp. A €50/tonne change in average pulp price would impact annual comparable EBIT by approximately €180 million (net impact: assuming no correlation between pulp and paper prices) to approximately €270 million (gross impact: assuming paper pricing would match changes in pulp costs).

UPM is a large producer and consumer of electricity in Finland and separately hedges part of its electricity sales and purchases. Based on UPM's estimated unhedged net electricity sales position in Finland in 2026, a €10/MWh change in average electricity market price in Finland would impact annual comparable EBIT by approximately €40 million.

Foreign exchange exposure

Fluctuations in monetary policies and economic conditions can significantly impact the value of various currencies, which in turn may affect UPM. Additionally, the escalation of global trade tensions could influence currency exchange rates. These currency fluctuations could impact UPM's cash flow, earnings, or balance sheet, and may also affect the relative competitiveness between different currency regions.

The Group's policy is to hedge an average of 50% of its estimated net currency cash flows on a rolling basis over the next 12-month period. At the end of Q1 2026, UPM's estimated net currency cash flows for the next 12 months totaled approximately €1.6 billion. USD was the largest exposure at approximately €1.4 billion, followed by UYU, GBP, CNY and JPY. In addition, the earnings of UPM's foreign subsidiaries are translated to euros in reporting. UPM has significant foreign subsidiaries in Uruguay, the U.S. and China. Foreign exchange risks are discussed in UPM's Annual Report 2025 on pages 313-314.

Invitation to UPM's webcast on Q1 2026 Interim Report

A webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors will start at 13:15 EEST. The Interim Report will be presented in English by President and CEO Massimo Reynaudo and CFO Tapio Korpeinen. Participants can follow the webcast online via this link .

Participants wishing to ask questions after the presentation must register for the conference call. To participate in the conference call, please register here . After registering, you will be provided with telephone numbers, a user ID and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to join the queue.

The webcast will be available on the company website for 12 months after the call.

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It should be noted that certain statements herein, which are not historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding expectations for market growth and developments; expectations for growth and profitability; and statements preceded by "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "foresees", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Since these statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, they involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) operating factors such as continued success of manufacturing activities and the achievement of efficiencies therein including the availability and cost of production inputs, continued success of product development, acceptance of new products or services by the Group's targeted customers, success of the existing and future collaboration arrangements, changes in business strategy or development plans or targets, changes in the degree of protection created by the Group's patents and other intellectual property rights, the availability of capital on acceptable terms; (2) industry conditions, such as strength of product demand, intensity of competition, prevailing and future global market prices for the Group's products and the pricing pressures thereto, financial condition of the customers and the competitors of the Group, the potential introduction of competing products and technologies by competitors; and (3) general economic conditions, such as rates of economic growth in the Group's principal geographic markets or fluctuations in exchange and interest rates. The main earnings sensitivities and the group's cost structure are presented on page 276 of the Annual Report 2025. Risks and opportunities are discussed on pages 31-33, and risks and risk management are presented on pages 128-132.

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UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

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