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WKN: A3LHVL | ISIN: XS2619829869 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 09:22
101,01 
0,00 % 0,00
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VATTENFALL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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VATTENFALL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Vattenfall AB: Strong results and focus on a robust energy system

Vattenfall - interim report, January-March 2026

Vattenfall delivers strong results in the first quarter of 2026, driven by improved earnings across all operations segments, mainly due to stable production and higher prices in the Nordic electricity market. At the same time, the increased geopolitical uncertainty and developments in the energy market have shown the importance of a robust energy system, as continued dependence on fossil fuels leads to vulnerability in society and higher energy costs.

Vattenfall's strategic work to ensure a reliable and stable electricity supply to our customers and at the same time invest in energy production is therefore more important than ever.

Financial highlights, January-March 2026

  • Underlying operating profit of SEK 17,209 million (8,502)
  • Operating profit of SEK 23,798 million (8,367), whereof items affecting comparability SEK 6,589 million (-135)
  • Profit for the period of SEK 18,115 million (5,961)

Business highlights, January-March 2026

  • Completion of a new 150 kV power line in Luleå, Northern Sweden, enabling further growth and development in the region
  • The Hydroelectric Environmental Fund has re-opened for applications and Vattenfall has started the revision of largescale hydro power to fulfil modern environmental conditions
  • Four renewable assets commissioned across wind, solar, battery storage in Sweden and the Netherlands, including Velinga onshore wind farm (67 MW) in Sweden
  • Intensive work performed by Vattenfall's service operations business in Sweden to repair the electricity grid after heavy wind and snowfall in the first days of the year
  • Divestment of the French sales business supports strategic focus on core markets

The complete interim report and presentation images can be found at group.vattenfall.com.

At a live studio broadcast at 09.30 CET, Vattenfall's President and CEO Anna Borg and CFO Kerstin Ahlfont will present the results together with Head of Strategic Development Andreas Regnell.

The broadcast can be found at Vattenfall Jan-March 2026

To join by telephone, please dial one of the numbers a few minutes before the broadcast starts:

+46 8 505 218 52 (Sweden)

+44 20 3321 5273 (UK)

Telephone conference ID: 156 515 955#

For more information, contact:

Emmi Östlund, Group Control & Investor Relations. +46 76 139 49 23, emmi.ostlund@vatttenfall.com

Johan Sennerö, Media Relations Officer, +46 73 046 40 45, johan.senneroe@vattenfall.com

Vattenfall Press Office, +46 87 39 50 10, press@vattenfall.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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