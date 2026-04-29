Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3P9 | ISIN: FI0009014351 | Ticker-Symbol: O5O
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:17
0,931 Euro
-1,38 % -0,013
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORIOLA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORIOLA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9570,96210:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:45 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oriola Corporation: Oriola's new financial targets and dividend policy

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 29 April 2026 at 8:35 a.m. EEST

Oriola's new financial targets and dividend policy

Oriola's Board of Directors has approved the company's new financial targets for the strategy period ending 2029 and a new dividend policy. Oriola's strategy remains unchanged, and the company continues to aim to be the leading specialist in wholesale of pharmaceuticals and health products.

The new financial targets for the strategy period ending 2029 are as follows:

  • Net sales growth at least 5% p.a.
    With a scalable infrastructure, a partly fixed cost base, and negative working capital, growth will drive improved profitability and cash flow.
  • Cost / net sales below 75%
    Managing the cost base in relation to net sales will drive profitable growth and improved EBITDA. Costs exclude adjusting items.

"The new financial targets are designed to drive both growth and efficiency. Net sales growth will come from a combination of services and products, with products expected to be the main growth driver. The cost-to-net-sales target reflects efficiency in a business with a largely fixed cost base and supports improved profitability as we grow," says Oriola's CFO Mats Danielsson.

The new dividend policy is following:

Oriola aims to pay an annual dividend corresponding to two thirds of its net profit, excluding the share of the joint venture's result. The dividend payout takes into account the previous year's earnings as well as the company's financial position and business outlook.

Capital Markets Day on 12 May 2026

Oriola's Capital Markets Day will be held on Tuesday 12 May 2026 in Helsinki as a hybrid event. Members of the management team, led by CEO Katarina Gabrielson, will share the company's long-term growth strategy and plans to enhance profitability, as well as discuss the financial targets and Oriola's approach to capital allocation to support shareholder value. The agenda can be found on the company website at: www.oriola.com/cmd.

Oriola Corporation

Further information:
Mats Danielsson
CFO
tel. +358 50 394 8575
email: mats.danielsson@oriola.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.