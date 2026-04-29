Oriola Corporation: Oriola's new financial targets and dividend policy

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 29 April 2026 at 8:35 a.m. EEST

Oriola's new financial targets and dividend policy

Oriola's Board of Directors has approved the company's new financial targets for the strategy period ending 2029 and a new dividend policy. Oriola's strategy remains unchanged, and the company continues to aim to be the leading specialist in wholesale of pharmaceuticals and health products.

The new financial targets for the strategy period ending 2029 are as follows:

Net sales growth at least 5% p.a.

With a scalable infrastructure, a partly fixed cost base, and negative working capital, growth will drive improved profitability and cash flow.

With a scalable infrastructure, a partly fixed cost base, and negative working capital, growth will drive improved profitability and cash flow. Cost / net sales below 75%

Managing the cost base in relation to net sales will drive profitable growth and improved EBITDA. Costs exclude adjusting items.

"The new financial targets are designed to drive both growth and efficiency. Net sales growth will come from a combination of services and products, with products expected to be the main growth driver. The cost-to-net-sales target reflects efficiency in a business with a largely fixed cost base and supports improved profitability as we grow," says Oriola's CFO Mats Danielsson.

The new dividend policy is following:

Oriola aims to pay an annual dividend corresponding to two thirds of its net profit, excluding the share of the joint venture's result. The dividend payout takes into account the previous year's earnings as well as the company's financial position and business outlook.

Capital Markets Day on 12 May 2026

Oriola's Capital Markets Day will be held on Tuesday 12 May 2026 in Helsinki as a hybrid event. Members of the management team, led by CEO Katarina Gabrielson, will share the company's long-term growth strategy and plans to enhance profitability, as well as discuss the financial targets and Oriola's approach to capital allocation to support shareholder value. The agenda can be found on the company website at: www.oriola.com/cmd.

Oriola Corporation

Further information:

Mats Danielsson

CFO

tel. +358 50 394 8575

email: mats.danielsson@oriola.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

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