DJ Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (100H LN) Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 237.2417 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16148 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN LEI Code: 5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 Sequence No.: 425512 EQS News ID: 2317322 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)