DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD (CU2U LN) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 862.9274 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 191633 CODE: CU2U LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LN LEI Code: 549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 Sequence No.: 425551 EQS News ID: 2317400 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)