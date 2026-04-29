DJ Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Dist (EASD LN) Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.9613 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 374232 CODE: EASD LN ISIN: LU2090063160 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2090063160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EASD LN LEI Code: 54930028HR0TZ8KNC732 Sequence No.: 425561 EQS News ID: 2317422 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)