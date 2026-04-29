DJ Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GXUS LN) Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8546 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4385000 CODE: GXUS LN ISIN: LU3254330437 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3254330437 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GXUS LN LEI Code: 213800V82CAE7PY75Q65 Sequence No.: 425585 EQS News ID: 2317472 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)