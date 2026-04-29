DDPAI Technology Co., Ltd: DDPAI Hosts Vision Experience in Istanbul, Showcasing Next-Generation Z Series and N Series Dashcam Innovation

ISTANBUL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global smart dashcam brand DDPAI successfully hosted its Vision Experience in Istanbul under the theme "Ultimate Image, Always Protected". The event brought together media, creators, and partners to not only witness but also deeply engage with the brand's latest innovations in intelligent imaging technology.

As a leading innovator in the smart dashcam industry, DDPAI continues to expand its global footprint across over 120 countries and regions, supported by more than 15,000 retail partners and nearly 10 million users worldwide. Backed by a 12,000-square-meter self-operated manufacturing facility, DDPAI integrates the entire product lifecycle. The brand has achieved top rankings across multiple platforms in key global markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, earning strong recognition from media and users alike.

Z90 Master: Flagship Triple Vision, Full Digital Clarity

At the heart of the newly launched Z Series is the Z90 Master, DDPAI's flagship model featuring an industry-leading triple-channel imaging system. It delivers dual 4K front and rear recording, combined with a 3K interior camera enhanced by AI portrait and infrared night vision. Powered by proprietary pLink technology, it ensures full-digital transmission, lossless image quality, and 24/7 parking monitoring via 4G connectivity.

Z60T: Evolution in Every Frame

Positioned as a highly competitive option, the Z60T features a 4K + 2K + 1K 3-channel setup supported by Triple HDR. The cabin camera includes AI Portrait enhancement, while the snapLink connection ensures fast installation. With 4G connectivity and a supercapacitor system, it is an ideal entry point for multi-channel innovation.

N5 Pro: Smart Vision, Compact Power

The N5 Pro is a major upgrade for drivers seeking dependable daily performance. It features 4K front + 2K rear recording, an upgraded Radar Quick Wake parking mode, and adds 4G connectivity, delivering a more responsive driving experience.

With the successful Vision Experience in Istanbul, DDPAI remains committed to deepening its investment in Türkiye, building a more connected and intelligent driving ecosystem.

About DDPAI

Founded in 2013, DDPAI is committed to enriching travel and lifestyles through innovative mobility solutions. For more information, please visit DDPAI Official Website.

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Contact: marketing@ddpai.com