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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
23 Leser
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Cabonline Group AB (publ): Cabonline exceeds climate target - 76 per cent of passenger car fleet fossil-fuel-independent

Cabonline reports strong results in its 2025 Sustainability Report. The company exceeded this year's target for fossil-fuel-independent vehicles by a wide margin. The report also shows continued progress in road safety and operational development.

- This year's results show that our long-term efforts are delivering results. We continue to develop the business with a strong focus on sustainability, road safety and quality in close collaboration with our transporters and drivers, says Charlotta Söderlund, CEO of Cabonline Group.

At the end of 2025, 76 per cent of Cabonline's passenger car fleet was fossil-fuel-independent (electric + biogas), significantly exceeding the year's target of 50 per cent. By 2030, the entire fleet is to be fully electric. The share of vehicles equipped with alcohol ignition interlocks reached 94 per cent across the Group and 100 per cent in Sweden. During the year, Cabonline also took important steps in digital development through the implementation of a new booking and traffic planning tool that strengthens route optimisation, customer experience and operational control.

- As the first taxi company in Northern Europe with SBTi-validated climate targets, and now with our first Sustainability Report in accordance with CSRD and ESRS, we continue to lead the development towards a more sustainable and transparent taxi industry, says Linda Fritzner, Sustainability and Communications Manager at Cabonline Group.

Cabonline has worked systematically with sustainability since 2017. In 2024, Cabonline became the first taxi company in Northern Europe to have its climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The 2025 Sustainability Report is the company's first prepared in accordance with Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and European Sustainability Reporting Standards.

Cabonline's sustainability performance at a glance

  • 76% of the passenger car fleet is fossil-fuel-independent (electric + biogas) vs target 50% 2025
  • Target: 100% fossil-free fleet by 2030
  • 94% of the Group's vehicles are equipped with alcohol ignition interlocks, 100% in Sweden
  • First taxi company in Northern Europe with SBTi-validated climate targets
  • The 2025 report is Cabonline's first in accordance with CSRD

More information
Further details are available in Cabonline's Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 (published 15 April). For media enquiries, please contact Cabonline's press office, +46 70 456 58 07, press@cabonline.com

About Cabonline Group
Cabonline is the leading mobility provider in the Nordics, offering taxi services through a shared digital platform and strong local brands, including Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, FixuTaxi, Kovanen and Flygtaxi. With approximately 2,000 affiliated transporters and around 3,700 vehicles, Cabonline enables safe, accessible and sustainable mobility for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through its extended network, the Group is present in approximately 175 locations across Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Group generated revenue of approximately SEK 4.4 billion in 2025. More info: cabonlinegroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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