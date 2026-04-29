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WKN: A2DSNH | ISIN: DK0060854669 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ2
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
210,60 Euro
+1,94 % +4,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
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208,80209,8011:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

29 April 2026

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 798 million and net profit of DKK 585 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on tangible equity.

Core earnings

(DKK million)Q1 2026Q1 20252025202420232022
Total core income1,0491,0564,0894,0683,8282,862
Total expenses and depreciation2672591,0801,044963891
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans7827973,0093,0242,8651,971
Impairment charges for loans etc.+16+24+41+3-1-2
Core earnings7988213,0503,0272,8641,969
Result for the portfolio etc.-18-6+26+62-7-69
Amortisation & write-downs on intan. assets5520202020
Tax190194743768682385
Net profit5856162,3132,3012,1551,495

Highlights of the first quarter of 2026

  • The net profit is DKK 585 million, equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on tangible equity (ROTE)
  • Earnings per share increase by 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 to DKK 24.3 for the first quarter of 2026
  • Core income is DKK 1,049 million, marginally lower than in the same period in 2025 but a 3% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2025
  • Costs increase by 3% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and the cost/income ratio is 25.5%
  • Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 16 million were carried to income in the quarter
  • Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 14% p.a. in loans and 10% p.a. in deposits
  • The ongoing DKK 500 million share buyback programme is expected to be completed in early May, after which it has been decided to initiate a new DKK 400 million programme
  • The expectations for net profit for 2026 are maintained in the range DKK 2.0 - 2.4 billion

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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