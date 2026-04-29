Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the first quarter 2026

29 April 2026

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank starts 2026 with a stable first quarter"

A stable result in an uncertain external environment

Reorganisations for stronger customer focus and growing volumes

Structural improvements are the next step for growth and efficiency

Financial information Q1 Q4 Q1 SEKm 2026 2025 % 2025 % Total income 17 073 17 340 -2 17 329 -1 Net interest income 11 147 10 775 3 11 489 -3 Net commission income 4 172 4 249 -2 4 052 3 Net gains and losses on financial items 689 982 -30 541 27 Other income¹ 1 064 1 334 -20 1 247 -15 Total expenses 6 881 6 268 10 6 115 13 Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 10 192 11 072 -8 11 214 -9 Credit impairments 164 355 -54 -141 Bank taxes and resolution fees 672 713 -6 929 -28 Profit before tax 9 356 10 004 -6 10 425 -10 Tax expense 2 011 1 838 9 2 229 -10 Profit for the period 7 345 8 166 -10 8 196 -10 Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 6.50 7.22 7.26 Return on equity, % 13.3 14.7 15.2 C/I ratio 0.40 0.36 0.35 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 17.5 17.8 19.7 Credit impairment ratio, % 0.03 0.07 -0.03 1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

Contact

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 238 32 10

E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press

Phone: +46 73 057 41 95

Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 29 April 2026, at 07:00 CEST.

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