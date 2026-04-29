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WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455 | Ticker-Symbol: FRYA
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 10:12
29,360 Euro
-0,98 % -0,290
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDBANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,64029,65011:07
29,64029,65011:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
25 Leser
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Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the first quarter 2026

29 April 2026

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank starts 2026 with a stable first quarter"

  • A stable result in an uncertain external environment
  • Reorganisations for stronger customer focus and growing volumes
  • Structural improvements are the next step for growth and efficiency
Financial informationQ1Q4Q1
SEKm20262025%2025%
Total income17 07317 340-217 329-1
Net interest income11 14710 775311 489-3
Net commission income4 1724 249-24 0523
Net gains and losses on financial items689982-3054127
Other income¹1 0641 334-201 247-15
Total expenses6 8816 268106 11513
Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees10 19211 072-811 214-9
Credit impairments164355-54-141
Bank taxes and resolution fees672713-6929-28
Profit before tax9 35610 004-610 425-10
Tax expense2 0111 83892 229-10
Profit for the period 7 3458 166-108 196-10
Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution6.507.227.26
Return on equity, %13.314.715.2
C/I ratio0.400.360.35
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %17.517.819.7
Credit impairment ratio, %0.030.07-0.03
1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

Contact

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 238 32 10
E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press
Phone: +46 73 057 41 95
Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 29 April 2026, at 07:00 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.