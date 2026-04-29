Digia Oyj: Digia Plc's Business review January-March 2026 (unaudited)

Digia Plc

Stock exchange release

29 April 2026 at 8:00 am EEST

Digia's first quarter: Net sales up 4.9 percent and EBITA margin amounts to 5.8 percent

January-March 2026

Net sales: EUR 56.4 (53.8) million, up 4.9 percent. Organic growth 1.1 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA): EUR 3.3 (4.6) million, down 28.2 percent; EBITA margin 5.8 (8.5) percent of net sales

Operating profit (EBIT): EUR 2.5 (3.9) million, down 36.1 percent; EBIT margin 4.4 (7.2) percent of net sales

Earnings per share: EUR 0.07 (0.10)

Return on equity (ROE): 7.7 (13.0) percent

Equity ratio: 45.6 (49.7) percent

Profit guidance remains unchanged: Digia's net sales will grow (EUR 217.0 million in 2025) and its operating profit (EBITA) will either remain on par with or increase compared to 2025 (EUR 21.3 million in 2025).

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures provided in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Group key figures

EUR 1,000 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 Change, % 1-12/2025 Net sales 56,416 53,776 4.9% 217,028 Operating profit (EBITA) 3,269 4,553 -28.2% 21,337 - % of net sales 5.8% 8.5% 9.8% Operating profit (EBIT) 2,480 3,883 -36.1% 18,127 - % of net sales 4.4% 7.2% 8.4% Net profit 1,771 2,713 -34.7% 12,845 - % of net sales 3.1% 5.0% 5.9% Return on equity (ROE), % 7.7% 13.0% 14.5% Return on investment (ROI), % 7.6% 13.6% 14.4% Interest-bearing net debt 19,070 11,639 63.9% 23,721 Net gearing, % 21.3% 14.0% 25.4% Equity ratio, % 45.6% 49.7% 48.7% Number of employees at period end 1,581 1,596 -0.9% 1,592 Average number of employees 1,589 1,593 -0.3% 1,603 Shareholders' equity 89,511 83,269 7.5% 93,476 Balance sheet total 202,785 173,390 17.0% 197,011 Earnings per share, EUR 0.07 0.10 -34.7% 0.49 Earnings per share (diluted), EUR 0.07 0.10 -34.7% 0.48

CEO's review:

Early 2026 was characterized by a market that remained challenging and cautious. However, I am pleased to say that we managed to further increase our net sales through both organic and inorganic growth. Our net sales amounted to EUR 56.4 (53.8) million in January-March. Net sales increased by 4.9 percent, of which 1.1 percent was organic growth.

Our operating profit (EBITA) totaled EUR 3.3 (4.6) million, with an EBITA margin of 5.8 (8.5) percent of net sales. Operating profit (EBITA) was impacted by EUR 0.7 million in non-recurring expenses from change negotiations held earlier this year, as well as EUR 0.7 million in non-recurring expense provisions related to two customer projects. In line with our strategy, we also made investments in productization, harnessing artificial intelligence, international growth, and enhancing our expertise.

Of Digia's four business areas, it was Financial Platforms and Managed Solutions that were driving growth. I am particularly pleased that our Polish subsidiary, Savangard, experienced strong growth, as it plays a key role in our growth strategy for expanding our business into European markets. International business accounted for 20.8 (11.7) percent of our net sales in the review period. Digia's continuing service and maintenance business accounted for 50.3 (50.0) percent of net sales in the first quarter.

Several significant agreements were announced during the review period, including a EUR 2.1 million four-year framework agreement with Fintraffic for expert services in reporting and analytics, and a EUR 1.5 million contract with the Digital and Population Data Services Agency for the implementation of a digital identification service for foreigners.

New 2026-2028 strategy period and strategy implementation

2026 marked the start of a new three-year strategy period. The four pillars of Digia's updated "Rethink Intelligent Business" strategy are productization, artificial intelligence, international expansion, and expertise. In line with our strategic implementation plan, our 2026 priorities will be updating our own operations and business model, while also investing in the development of intelligent services and processes.

In Managed Solutions, we are investing in scalable lifecycle services in which we take responsibility for the comprehensive management of our customers' digital foundation. In Digital Solutions, we are developing productized service solutions alongside timely-invoiced work. In Business Platforms, we are building intelligent business platforms that enable our customers in finance and manufacturing to create autonomous AI-driven processes. Our strategic development projects provide our customers with cost efficiency and business scalability.

As part of our operational restructuring, we conducted change negotiations at some of our Finnish units during the review period in order to respond to changing market demand. As a result of these negotiations, we reduced our workforce by a total of 31 people across a variety of positions. The change negotiations sought to achieve annual savings of EUR 2.4 million.

Harnessing artificial intelligence plays a central role in the implementation of our strategy, and will be a priority in both our own operations and the solutions we offer to our customers. The Finnish Defense Forces' AI Center of Excellence is just one example of Digia's profound expertise. The center was opened during the review period to support the implementation of the Finnish Defense Forces' data and artificial intelligence strategy. Digia is supporting the launch of the center's operational activities and the development of its operating models, and will strengthen the Finnish Defense Forces' data- and AI-driven capabilities.

Digia's AI strategy revolves around integrating artificial intelligence into our customers' services and business processes rather than merely conducting pilot projects. Our AI deliveries during the review period focused on intelligent automation solutions for the manufacturing industry, as they enable companies to significantly streamline their core business processes. For example, our customers are interested in solutions that use artificial intelligence to process information during the transfer of data to or from ERP systems. We had many ongoing projects of this type during the review period.

Our goal for this strategy period is to grow in Europe in addition to the Finnish market. We are expanding into Europe with integration and API solutions - the core of intelligent business - and data and AI solutions. During the review period, our Polish subsidiary Savangard signed a strategically significant EUR 1.8 million agreement with the Customs Department of Lithuania. We also drew on the expertise of our Finnish organization to help us win this contract. Our collaboration seeks to ensure the stability of key integration environments. This agreement demonstrates Savangard's ability to build long-term customer relationships with international operators in demanding and highly regulated industries.

Experts from Poland and Finland are collaborating on four client deliveries, and several joint sales projects are currently underway. These joint projects will support future growth and create opportunities to expand our customer base.

We are investing in digital skills development, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence. Last year, we launched an AI program for all personnel that will support the systematic and goal-oriented utilization of AI in Digia's own operations. The program is divided into four themes, and aims to boost efficiency in both work and internal processes with the aid of AI. Digia's developers feel that their AI expertise has improved as a result of this program, and that the use of AI has also accelerated their projects. We will continue to strengthen our AI capabilities without neglecting quality assurance and management models.

According to a Whitelane Research study published during the review period, Digia once again ranked among the top IT service providers based on customer satisfaction. We took joint third place in Finland and remained among the top ten in the Nordics. This result is a testament not only to the effectiveness of Digia's business model, but also to the fact that Digia's employees are constantly developing their skills and are able to meet our customers' high-quality standards. Our long-standing partnerships and ability to manage IT services throughout their lifecycles generate genuine customer value, even in a challenging market.

Profit guidance for 2026 remains unchanged

Digia's profit guidance for 2026: Digia's net sales will grow (EUR 217.0 million in 2025) and its operating profit (EBITA) will either remain on par with or increase compared to 2025 (EUR 21.3 million in 2025).

Events after the review period

The Board of Directors of Digia Plc decided on 7th April 2026 to establish a new long-term share-based incentive scheme for years 2026-2028. Further information: digia.com/en/investors/governance/remuneration.

Briefing invitation

A briefing for analysts will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday April 29, 2026, as a Teams meeting. Attendance instructions have been emailed to participants.

The material and presentation for the event will be available from 11:30 am on April 29, 2026, on the company's website: digia.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations

Financial reporting in 2026

Digia will publish its half-year interim report for 2026 at 3:00 pm EEST on Thursday, 6 August 2026, and its business review for January-September 2026 at 3:00 pm EET on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Capital markets day 2026

Digia's Capital markets day will be arranged 21st May 2026 (in Finnish). For further information and registration, please visit: https://digia.events.inderes.com/cmd-2026.

Further information:

Timo Levoranta, President & CEO

Tel. +358 40 500 2050

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

digia.com

Digia is a trusted European partner in intelligent business. As a consulting, software and services company, we help our customers to create, maintain and develop intelligent business. We bring the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. Our approximately 1600 employees operate internationally, yet always close to our customers. Digia's net sales totalled EUR 217.0 million in 2025. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA).