DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCY LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.8413 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 937282 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN LEI Code: 5493004ZDNQO27QH8R39 Sequence No.: 425590 EQS News ID: 2317482 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)