DJ Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist (MFEX LN) Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.3917 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7987137 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN LEI Code: 549300FMBJ5S1PXQ2305 Sequence No.: 425609 EQS News ID: 2317522 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)