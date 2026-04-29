DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 102.1065 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4310496 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN LEI Code: 549300E7C8KZ5P6BZI39 Sequence No.: 425620 EQS News ID: 2317546 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)