DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (INFB LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 120.8073 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6174 CODE: INFB LN ISIN: LU2418815390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2418815390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFB LN LEI Code: 549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 Sequence No.: 425660 EQS News ID: 2317628 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2317628&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)