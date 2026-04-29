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WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 10:22
16,420 Euro
-0,52 % -0,085
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
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SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,57516,58011:26
16,57516,58011:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 06:30 Uhr
27 Leser
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Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's results for the first quarter 2026

Stockholm 29 April 2026

SEB's operating profit for the first quarter 2026 amounted to SEK 9.4bn, with a return on equity of 13.1 per cent, a CET1 capital ratio of 17.5 per cent, and a capital buffer of 290 basis points.

The first quarter was marked by geopolitical tensions, leading to higher energy prices and a weaker global growth outlook.

"Early year momentum slowed in March amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Despite this, selected areas delivered strong performance during the quarter. We play an important role in providing advice and capital to all our customers regardless of the economic cycle," says SEB's President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

Operating profit increased in the quarter, mainly driven by lower costs combined with income resilience. Compared to the previous quarter, costs were down notably, reflecting continued cost consolidation and making room for prioritised investments. For 2026, the cost target remains unchanged, but is updated with current FX and amounts to SEK 33.0bn (33.4) +/- 0.25bn.

"At the same time, we continue to focus on our revenue-driving business plan initiatives, with the ambition to have a trajectory where income grows faster than costs in the medium-to-long term," says Johan Torgeby.

Income statement
Q1 Q4 Jan-Mar Full-year
SEK m20262025 % 20262025% 2025
Total operating income18 40618 894-318 40619 822-776 939
Total operating expenses7 6168 453-107 6168 241-832 596
Net expected credit losses54638741546663-181 548
Imposed levies8138120813964-163 480
Operating profit before items affecting comparability9 4329 24129 4329 954-539 314
Items affecting comparability-416-416
Operating profit9 4328 82679 4329 954-538 898
NET PROFIT7 4977 30837 4977 824-431 063
Return on equity, %13,112,913,113,413,8
Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, %13,113,613,113,414,0
Basic earnings per share, SEK3,833,713,833,8915,60

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-04-2026 06:30 CET.

For further information, contact:
Christoffer Malmer, CFO
+46 771 62 10 00

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations
+46 70 462 2111
pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Media Relations & External Communication
+46 70 763 5166
petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,400 employees. At 31 March 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,123bn while assets under management totalled SEK 2,863bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.