DJ Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK LN) Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.4248 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8271890 CODE: PRUK LN ISIN: LU2182388152 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK LN LEI Code: 2138003WMTSM1WY4MQ97 Sequence No.: 425707 EQS News ID: 2317724 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)