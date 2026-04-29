DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2026 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.2621 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6614369 CODE: PRIE LN ISIN: LU1931974262 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIE LN LEI Code: 213800F6FCJR28V71D96 Sequence No.: 425702 EQS News ID: 2317714 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)