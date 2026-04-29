A UNSW-led research team proposed two low-power ride-through strategies for standalone PV-electrolyzer systems to maintain stability during sudden solar power fluctuations without using battery storage.A research team led by Australia's University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney has proposed two novel low-power ride-through (LPRT) project configurations for standalone PV-electrolyzer (PVEC) systems. LPRT is a control capability for electrical equipment that allows it to stay connected and continue operating, at reduced power, during short grid disturbances, such as voltage sags, frequency deviations, ...

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