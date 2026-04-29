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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Unilumin Group., Ltd.: Behind the Three-Year Dominance: Unilumin's Counter-Cyclical Expansion

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilumin has maintained its position as the top revenue performer among listed LED display companies for three consecutive years, surpassing CNY 8 billion in 2025 even as the global market grew by a mere 1.2%. This outperformance reflects a dual strategy that balances operational stability with structural transformation. Over the past three years, the company has delivered steady revenue growth, supported by a resilient core smart display business, significant expansion in the shipment volume, and continued improvements in operational efficiency, including accelerated receivables collection and inventory turnover.

At the same time, the company's growth drivers are shifting. High-end segments such as Mini/Micro LED products, creative display solutions, and AI-driven metasight applications have expanded rapidly, emerging as new engines of growth. To support this transition, Unilumin has strategically scaled back parts of its traditional lighting business while increasing R&D investment, particularly in artificial intelligence. This reflects a clear shift from reliance on hardware sales toward a more integrated "hardware + software + service" model.

This dual approach of "stability and change" has reinforced Unilumin's leadership across multiple dimensions, including:

  • the top revenue performer among listed LED display companies for three consecutive years;
  • the largest shipment volume among listed peers, reflecting its ability to deliver across scenarios-from outdoor fixed installations to fine-pitch displays;
  • the leading share in the rental market, backed by high-profile projects spanning multiple Olympic Games, Oscar Awards and Expo 2025 Osaka;
  • the No.1 position in XR virtual production, one of the industry's most technically demanding and high-value segments.

Looking ahead, AI is at the center of Unilumin's long-term strategy. The company is repositioning itself from a display hardware provider to a builder of AI-driven metasight ecosystems. Through a combination of proprietary large models and integration with leading external models, it is developing platforms that support enterprise applications and enable new business models such as AI subscriptions, intelligent display robotics, and digital content asset operations. These initiatives are gradually increasing the share of recurring, software-driven revenue.

As the LED display industry enters a phase of intensified competition and consolidation, Unilumin is betting that "LED + AI" will redefine value creation. By aligning technological innovation with evolving market demands, the company aims to transition into an AI-oriented technology enterprise and shape the next stage of industry development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968775/Unilumin_s_revenue_has_maintained_steady_growth_for_3_consecutive_years.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/behind-the-three-year-dominance-unilumins-counter-cyclical-expansion-302756928.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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