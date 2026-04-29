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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Brand Affairs AG on behalf of RIBI 2026: RIBI 2026: the asset management industry's most valuable asset is now identity.

  • In its eighth edition, the Responsible Investment Brand Index (RIBI) evaluates 632 asset managers worldwide and finds an industry at an inflection point
  • France becomes the world's leading country
  • Southern Europe makes the sharpest regional gains on Brand
  • Private Assets companies improve and are strong in Brand

ZURICH, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIBI 2026 finds an industry that is being tested from every direction: by fee pressure, AI-driven commoditisation, regulatory complexity, and political backlash against sustainability. In such an environment, the firms pulling ahead share one characteristic: clarity about who they are.

Global Top-10 in RIBI 2026

  1. DPAM
  2. Pictet Asset Management
  3. CANDRIAM
  4. Nordea Asset Management
  5. Amundi
  6. Mirova
  7. Danske Bank Asset Management*
  8. Manulife Investment Management*
  9. RBC Global Asset Management*
  10. Suma Capital*

Four new entrants (*) join the Top-10 with Suma Capital, a new entrant in RIBI and directly making it into the top category. Six companies retain their place, with DPAM and CANDRIAM consistently featuring in the global Top-10.

Key Trends in RIBI 2026

  • Europe continues to lead on both Commitment and Brand
  • France is now the world's top-rated country on both dimensions
  • The United Kingdom falls below the worldwide average on Brand
  • The United States retains the lowest Commitment score of any developed country
  • Boutiques and Mid-Tier managers improve while their larger competitors stagnate

Progress is real, but with fewer than one in four firms achieving Avant-Gardist status, the opportunity remains largely untaken. Avant-Gardists grow from 20% to 22%; Laggards fall from 46% to 41%. Japan has fewer Laggards than any country. Whereas Europe continues to lead, the responsible investment story is no longer a European monopoly.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960666/RIBI_Category_Ranking_Infographic.jpg

More than half (53%) of asset managers express an organisational purpose to anchor their identity. However, less than half (48%) create differentiation from within, with at least one value or belief creating stand out. In a commoditised market under pressure, the firms that know why they exist and express it with consistency are the ones building cultures that last and earning the trust that no fee reduction can buy. The argument for a clear identity has never been more commercially urgent.

RIBI 2026 includes Top-10 rankings by region, country, size and asset type.

Join our Live Launch Webcast today at 15:00 CET: https://www.ri-brandindex.org/2026-webinar/

The full 2026 Index, methodology etc. is available at https://www.ri-brandindex.org/

Media Contact:
Pablo Morales, pablo.morales@brandaffairs.ch, +41 44 254 80 00

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960665/RIBI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ribi-2026-the-asset-management-industrys-most-valuable-asset-is-now-identity-302749321.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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