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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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YAM Software Development Ltd: YamSoft Launches AI-Powered Payment Capabilities Following €2.35M EU Innovation Grant

KAUNAS, Lithuania, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YamSoft, a specialist AI development and implementation partner, today announced the availability of a suite of production-ready AI payment capabilities developed through its EU AI Innovation Grant - a competitive award with a total project value of €2,350,501, of which €1,410,300 has been funded by the European Union.

The grant has enabled YamSoft to develop and deploy advanced AI capabilities now available to payment service providers and fintech operators across Europe.

YamSoft's platform combines multiple AI-driven capabilities designed to increase payment success rates, reduce operational overhead, and accelerate time to market:

  • Dynamic AI Payment Routing
    Analyses each transaction in real time - including card type, geography, issuer behaviour, and historical patterns - to select the processing path most likely to succeed, increasing approval rates and reducing revenue lost to failed payments.
  • Automated PSP Integration
    Enables fast, seamless connectivity with multiple payment service providers, reducing engineering complexity while accelerating onboarding and giving businesses the flexibility to scale or switch providers as needed.
  • AI-Powered Branding for White-Label Deployment
    Allows payment providers to launch under their own brand with AI-driven customisation of the payment experience, enabling faster go-to-market without the cost and effort of building in-house.
  • AI Smart Reconciliation
    Automates transaction matching and reconciliation across systems and providers, reducing manual workload, minimising errors, and improving financial visibility.

Payment service providers and fintech operators can deploy the platform under their own brand without the cost, complexity, or timeline of building equivalent capabilities internally.

"The EU Innovation Grant validated the technical merit of what we were building," said Benny Strauss, Co-Founder and CEO of YamSoft. "But the goal was always production-grade AI that delivers measurable impact for payment businesses. That's what we've delivered."

"The architecture we've developed doesn't just process payments more intelligently - it gets smarter with every transaction," added Eugene Etinger, Co-Founder and CTO of YamSoft. "That continuous learning is what separates genuine AI infrastructure from automation dressed up as AI."

About YamSoft

YamSoft is a specialist AI development and implementation partner working across payments, fintech, e-commerce, SaaS and professional services. The company builds AI solutions and remains engaged post-launch until results are measurable. EU AI Innovation Grant recipient. To discuss your organisation's broader AI requirements - beyond payments - Contact the team at info@yamsoft.tech.
yamsoft.tech

Media Contact
talia@yamsoft.tech

This project has received funding from the European Union. The content of this press release represents the views of YamSoft only.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967924/YamSoft_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yamsoft-launches-ai-powered-payment-capabilities-following-2-35m-eu-innovation-grant-302756171.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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