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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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ACORD Appoints Tim Ellis as Managing Director of London Market and International Operations

Clarissa Montecillo to launch expanded advisory services at ACORD Solutions Group as Global Head of Consulting & Advisory

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the standards development organization for the global insurance industry, today announced that Tim Ellis has been named Managing Director - UK. In this role, Ellis will be responsible for driving the development and adoption of ACORD Data Standards and digital transformation throughout London and global (re)insurance and specialty markets.

Ellis is a London Market veteran known for transforming bold ideas and emerging technologies into reality. He has over 25 years of experience supporting standardized data exchange in the London Market, collaborating closely with Lloyd's, Velonetic, and leading brokers, insurers, reinsurers, and solution providers. Throughout his career he has guided organizations through complex change, helping them to improve their operations and foster innovation.

"I've always thrived at the intersection of vision and execution, and I'm passionate about future-ready tech ecosystems," said Ellis. "I've been working with ACORD Data Standards for decades, and I believe that now, more than ever, they are the key to building a digital future for our industry."

Prior to joining ACORD, Ellis served as Operations Director of Web Connectivity Limited (WCL), overseeing a diverse portfolio of responsibilities including business change, stakeholder management, software delivery, and information security. He has also served within the information systems advisory practice at EY.

"Tim has both a long history with ACORD Data Standards, and deep expertise in the ongoing modernization of the market," said Tanya Krochta, ACORD EVP, COO, and acting CEO. "This pedigree, and his operational focus, make him the ideal leader for this role."

The appointment coincides with Clarissa Montecillo's move to ACORD Solutions Group as Global Head of Consulting & Advisory. Building on her tenure leading ACORD's UK business, Montecillo will launch an expanded consulting and advisory services practice with a clear mandate: to accelerate digitalization across the insurance industry.

"This expanded consulting arm will join together the full strength of ACORD Data Standards, ASG digital assets, and our deep expertise in processes and data to drive efficiency, interoperability, and real business impact for the insurance community," said Montecillo.

ACORD Solutions Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACORD, was founded in 2016 at the request of the ACORD member community in order to address critical challenges and accelerate digitalization of insurance data exchange. The expanded consulting arm will also leverage the experience of ASG's Licensed Integrator Partners (LIPs), which includes leading industry experts in digital transformation.

"Clarissa has played a key role in driving the benefits of ACORD Standards-enabled data exchange across global markets, and we're delighted she'll be applying that expertise and dedication to building the consulting practice at ASG," said Chris Newman, President & CEO, ACORD Solutions Group. "This is an important evolution in the way ASG supports the industry. We're creating a more integrated model that brings together standards, technology, and industry insights to accelerate real change."

In recognition of its 25th anniversary in the London Market, ACORD will be hosting the official attendee lounge of London Risk Week, May 13-14, at The Moniker. Ellis and Montecillo will be joined by senior industry leaders at the ACORD Lounge, which will offer complimentary refreshments and thought leadership sessions, as well as special gift bags distributed by LIMOSS (London Insurance Market Operations & Strategic Sourcing).

Members of the insurance community are invited to attend a special breakfast session in the lounge, "The Next-Generation Digital Operating Model," Thursday May 14 at 9am. Complete information on London Risk Week programming is available on the London Insurance Market website.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations in more than 100 countries. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

About ACORD Solutions Group

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimize the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Beth Jarecki, Omnia Paratus

beth@omniaparatus.com

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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