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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Riskonnect Celebrates Standout Risk Leaders at Annual European Customer Conference

Customers honoured for advancing risk management and bringing Riskonnect's core values to life

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced the winners of its 2026 customer awards at Konnect Fest 2026. The annual program celebrates customers that redefine what's possible in risk management and exemplify Riskonnect's core values: Pioneer, Spark, Focus and Community.

"Our customers are navigating increasingly complex and interconnected risk challenges every day, and these awards recognise the teams that are making a real impact," said Jim Wetekamp, CEO of Riskonnect. "They are strengthening their risk strategies, gaining a more complete view of risk across their organisations, and improving how they anticipate and respond to cascading impacts. We are proud to celebrate their achievements."

Riskonnect recognised eight organisations across four categories tied to its core values, one new customer welcomed into the Riskonnect community, and one partner honoured for its role in supporting customer success.

The Pioneer category celebrates customers that explore ways to deliver new value, foster creativity, and reach beyond boundaries. Winners of the Pioneer award include:

  • Travelopia
  • Somerset Bridge Group

The Spark category recognises those that use drive and commitment to energise, engage, and inspire others. Riskonnect presented the Spark award to Pinnacle Pet Group, with another Spark award also presented to an additional customer.

The Focus category honours customers that show relentless commitment to continuous improvement and work with passion and purpose to do what's important. Riskonnect presented the Focus award to Swiss Life, with an additional Focus honour also awarded to another customer.

The Community category celebrates customers that operate with mutual respect, communicate openly, and collaborate in a way that draws on collective strengths. Riskonnect presented the Community honour to the State Claims Agency, part of the National Treasury Management Agency, with an additional Community award also presented to another customer.

Riskonnect also recognised a new customer:

  • Jet2holidays

Riskonnect also spotlighted its channel partner AlertMedia for consistently demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to shared success.

Riskonnect hosted the awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 28, during its Konnect Fest 2026 conference in London, England. Held annually, the event brings together risk management leaders to exchange ideas and drive progress across the industry.

For more information, visit riskonnect.com.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise.

More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

Media Contact:
Corporate Ink for Riskonnect
Emma Nadeau
riskonnect@corporateink.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968377/Riskonnect_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riskonnect-celebrates-standout-risk-leaders-at-annual-european-customer-conference-302756604.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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