MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.: MiTAC Computing Returns to OCP EMEA 2026 with New OCP Liquid Cooled Servers and Software Integration

BARCELONA, Spain, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology, a global provider of high-performance and energy-efficient server solutions and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), returns to OCP EMEA Summit 2026, taking place April 29-30 at the Barcelona International Convention Center. At Booth A21, MiTAC will showcase its latest OCP-inspired liquid cooling innovations and OpenFW developments, supporting more open, collaborative, and sustainable data center infrastructure.

Advancing Open and Efficient Thermal Design

MiTAC Computing has expanded its capabilities to deliver both air-cooled (C2810Z5) and liquid-cooled (C2811Z5) rack solutions through its MR2200 series HPC racks, covering integration, validation, assembly, and delivery.

The MiTAC C2810Z5 introduced in 2025, is now generally available. This 2OU, 2-node single-socket server, powered by AMD EPYC 9005 processors, supports flexible E3.S and U.2 NVMe storage configurations and features an optimized thermal design, making it well suited for microservices and cloud environments.

The MiTAC C2811Z5 is a liquid-cooled high-density multi-node server, with each node powered by AMD EPYC 9005 series processors and expandable DDR5 memory. Its liquid cooling design enables improved energy efficiency while maintaining performance and reliability for demanding workloads.

Strengthening Open Ecosystems Through Software Integration

MiTAC Computing has expanded its ecosystem by integrating Canonical Ubuntu 26.04 LTS across its AI hardware portfolio, including platforms built on OCP design principles.

At the event, MiTAC will host live demonstrations of its latest open-source firmware solutions, including MiOPF, a system host firmware (BIOS based on EDK2), and MiOBMC, built on the OpenBMC distribution. Both solutions are designed for advanced IT environments and are fully compatible with DMTF Redfish, enabling flexible and scalable management of large AI clusters. Together, they provide an open and transparent approach to data center management, supporting improved security and long-term sustainability.

These demonstrations highlight MiTAC's approach to open integration across hardware and software, supporting greater flexibility and collaboration in modern data centers.

OCP-Inspired Platforms for Scalable, Collaborative Infrastructure

MiTAC Computing will showcase the MiTAC Capri server and Lake Erie JBOD, both OCP inspired and ORv3 compliant. Designed for software-defined storage and cloud environments, these systems provide modularity and flexible expansion for hyperscale data center deployments.

Lastly, MiTAC R2520G6 is an enterprise server equipped with dual Intel Xeon 6 processors, up to 32 DDR5-6400 RDIMMs, and scalable NVMe U.2 storage supporting up to 24 drives. It features an OCP-style modular architecture for networking, management, and high-bandwidth I/O, enabling hyperscale-level flexibility and consistency across modern data center environments.

Join MiTAC Computing atBooth A21 to explore how open collaboration can help build more efficient and scalable cloud infrastructure.

In collaboration with Murata, a global provider of advanced power solutions, MiTAC will also showcase deployment-ready OCP servers at Booth B21.

Click to see MiTAC's AMD server platforms

Click to see MiTAC's Intel server platforms

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality-across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels-fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level set MiTAC Computing apart in the industry.

Visit www.mitaccomputing.com

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