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WKN: A0NA9H | ISIN: ID1000109309 | Ticker-Symbol: XT3B
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 10:14
0,344 Euro
+6,17 % +0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VALE INDONESIA TBK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALE INDONESIA TBK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3240,35411:24
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:30 Uhr
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PT Vale Indonesia Tbk: Strengthening Its Sustainable Finance Strategy, PT Vale Secures US$750 Million ESG-Linked Syndicated Loan Facility

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company") has secured a US$750 million Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) facility, including a US$250 million greenshoe option, marking its debut in the syndicated loan market and reinforcing its sustainable finance strategy. Supported by 14 international banks and 1.7 times oversubscribed, the facility reflects strong lender confidence in PT Vale's credit profile, strategic project pipeline, and ESG-linked growth trajectory.

Structured under PT Vale's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, the facility is linked to two performance metrics: reducing carbon emissions intensity and increasing renewable energy consumption. Both KPIs received a "strong" rating from an independent Second Party Opinion provider, aligned with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C pathway and Indonesia's Nationally Determined Contributions.

As demand for responsibly produced nickel grows, driven by electrification, energy storage, and global decarbonisation, PT Vale is positioned as a relatively low-carbon producer supported by hydropower-based operations.

President Director and Chief Executive Officer of PT Vale, Bernardus Irmanto, stated: "This facility marks an important step in our journey to align our financing strategy with our decarbonisation agenda and long-term growth ambitions. We remain committed to delivering high-quality nickel with a lower carbon footprint, while supporting Indonesia's downstreaming agenda and contributing meaningfully to the global energy transition."

Harapman Kasan, Wholesale Banking Director, UOB Indonesia, stated: "As Southeast Asia's nickel sector continues to evolve, the role of well-structured transition financing becomes increasingly critical. This transaction reflects our commitment to aligning financing structures with measurable sustainability objectives, while supporting Indonesia's broader industrial and energy transition priorities."

Mike Zhang, Global Head of Metals & Mining, Institutional Banking at DBS Bank, added that the metals and mining sector plays a pivotal role in enabling the energy transition and must demonstrate credible, measurable progress in sustainability.

Ken Matsuo, President Director of PT Bank Mizuho Indonesia, commented: "The energy sector is a cornerstone of Indonesia's economy, and we are pleased to support PT Vale's inaugural syndicated loan. Despite market volatility, the strong participation and oversubscription underscore confidence in PT Vale's business model. We see ESG integration in financing structures such as this as a critical enabler of a sustainable energy transition."

PT Vale will also allocate financial benefits from sustainability-linked margin adjustments to community development programmes, extending ESG impact beyond operations.

Media Contact:
Vanda Kusumaningrum
Head of Corporate Communications
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk.
Vanda.Kusumaningrum@vale.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968703/WhatsApp_Image_2026_04_24_at_15_12_57.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strengthening-its-sustainable-finance-strategy-pt-vale-secures-us750-million-esg-linked-syndicated-loan-facility-302756951.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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