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WKN: A0M4W9 | ISIN: CNE100000296 | Ticker-Symbol: BY6
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 11:21
11,864 Euro
+5,10 % +0,576
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11,84211,85411:25
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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:30 Uhr
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BYD; bolttech: BYD selects bolttech as strategic partner for embedded insurance

The multi-year partnership initially focuses on five European markets

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, has appointed bolttech, the global insurtech, as their preferred strategic partner for embedded insurance in their primary European markets. The partnership has already launched in the United Kingdom, and will be made available in Italy, France, Germany and Spain this year.

bolttech will extend its award-winning, AI-enabled embedded insurance platform to offer BYD customers dynamic and tailored motor insurance packages for electric vehicles presented by a curated set of insurers. The embedded experience will be available online and in dealerships, with coverage options available on the bolttech platform during the vehicle purchase and finance process.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President, BYD said, "We are excited to work with bolttech as our insurtech partner in Europe, turning insights and data into tangible value for BYD customers. Through this partnership, customers will have easier access to motor insurance embedded seamlessly into their car purchase journey, ensuring they have comprehensive EV protection from the moment they drive their car home."

Rob Schimek, Group Chief Executive Officer, bolttech said, "We're honoured to support BYD, the world's leading EV company, in its bold mission to drive a more sustainable, technology-enabled future. Together, we'll provide insurers with richer vehicle data and risk insights, enabling more accurate pricing and better insurance options for BYD drivers."

The partnership will go beyond digital quoting and policy issuance. Working together, BYD and bolttech will provide insurers with necessary access to powerful safety insights and proprietary vehicle data, empowering underwriters to better assess risk and develop more competitive products for the BYD ecosystem.

BYD is the only automotive manufacturer that produces its own batteries, electric motors, and powertrain systems in-house. It recently released the second-generation 'Blade Battery', offering FLASH Charging as fast as refuelling, setting new benchmarks for safety and longevity. bolttech's platform will help convey these engineering advancements in real time to insurers, further enabling smarter, EV-specific underwriting.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/byd-selects-bolttech-as-strategic-partner-for-embedded-insurance-302756954.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.