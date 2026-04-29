Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:36 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Karo Healthcare: Karo Group publishes the 2025 Annual Summary and Sustainability Statement

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 29 April 2026, Karo Group* is publishing its 2025 Annual Summary and Sustainability Statement on the company's website, www.karohealthcare.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lisa Westerdahl, Chief People & Sustainability Officer, +46 733 297 004, lisa.westerdahl@karo.com

*) About Karo Group

Karo Group consists of Karo Intressenter Holding AB and its subsidiaries, including Karo Healthcare. Karo is a leading European consumer healthcare company with the purpose of delivering 'Smart choices for everyday healthcare', empowering people to live life to the fullest. Our products are available in more than 90 countries and include trusted original brands such as Lamisil, E45, Pevaryl, Proct, Nutravita, Flux, Multi-Gyn and Paracet. Headquartered in Stockholm, Karo employs more than 475 people who work out of 13 hubs.

The report is published in English only. The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CET on 29 April 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-healthcare/r/karo-group-publishes-the-2025-annual-summary-and-sustainability-statement,c4341980

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/4341980/4065728.pdf

Annual summary and sustainability statement 2025 (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/72/4341980/b822ffe9884ff231.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karo-group-publishes-the-2025-annual-summary-and-sustainability-statement-302756961.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.