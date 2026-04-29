Thunes Deputy CEO Chloé Mayenobe Honoured with Inspiration Award by Women in Payments EU & UK

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, is proud to announce that Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO at Thunes, has been named the winner of the Inspiration category at the 2026 Women in Payments EU & UK Awards.

The prestigious award was presented during the Women in Payments Awards ceremony in London on April 28, recognising women who drive impact, lead with vision, and shape the future of the global payments ecosystem.

The Inspiration Award celebrates leaders who motivate others through thought leadership and a commitment to the industry. In her acceptance speech, Chloé emphasised that while infrastructure and interoperability are rarely the first words associated with inspiration, they serve as the ultimate equaliser in the modern financial world.

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO of Thunes, said: "I'm honoured to receive this Inspiration Award, but the true inspiration is the mission I lead at Thunes. We are challenging the status quo of global payments, proving that no market is out of reach. By connecting fragmented ecosystems, we go beyond moving money, we're inspiring a world where location no longer dictates a business's potential and access to financial services. I am grateful to every single person who has supported me along the way for this award, and above all, to our team of Thunesters who rally behind our mission and serve as my inspiration every day."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 140 countries and more than 90 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 12 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 220 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay HK and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

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