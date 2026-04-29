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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
25 Leser
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Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q1 2026

The first quarter of 2026 was an active period for Hepsor in terms of both sales and construction activity. The Group has a record number of apartments under construction and in sales. During the quarter, the Group made a total of 72 first-time home sales, of which 54 were homes under construction and 18 were homes in completed buildings. As a result of active construction activity, the Group's total assets increased to 97 million euros by the end of the first quarter, representing a 6% increase compared to the beginning of the reporting year. As at the end of the quarter, 428 new homes were under construction (31 March 2025: 152). Further growth in total assets is expected in the subsequent quarters, during which the Group plans to commence the construction of 207 new homes and 9,623 m² of new commercial premises.

Hepsor's consolidated sales revenue for Q1 2026 was 3.8 million euros (Q1 2025: 8.2 million euros) and the net loss was 0.8 million euros (Q1 2025: 0.1 million euros), of which the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent company was 0.8 million euros (Q1 2025: 0.2 million euros).

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group's revenue and profitability were affected by a decrease in the number of apartments delivered to customers compared to the same period last year - 18 apartments (Q1 2025: 42). The Group's operating expenses for the reporting quarter remained at the same level as in the comparable period.

Development projects under construction and for sale

In the first quarter of 2026, we continued with the construction and sale of projects in the development portfolio. As at 31 March 2026, the Group's inventory of completed apartments amounted to 10 units. Construction is scheduled to be completed and the handover of apartments to begin at the Manufaktuuri 12 development project in Tallinn in the third quarter of 2026, where a total of 49 new homes will be completed. In the fourth quarter, a residential building with 103 apartments will be completed at Dzelzavas 74C in Riga.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group completed the initial sale of 72 homes under contracts of obligation and real rights, with a total value of 15 million euros, which is nearly twice as much as in the same period of 2025 (39 homes and 7 million euros). As at the end of the reporting quarter, the four-quarter rolling average of initial sales was 11 million euros (31 March 2025: 6 million euros). As at 31 March 2026, there were 11 projects in pre-sale and sale, of which 5 were completed development projects and 5 were under construction. In addition, we launched pre-sales for the first phase of the Paevälja quarter.

As at 31 March 2026, the Group has 428 new homes under construction (31 March 2025: 152), of which 201 (31 March 2025: 152) are in Estonia and 227 (31 March 2025: 0) are in Latvia.

Future outlook

In 2026, the Group plans to launch construction of five new development projects - three residential and two commercial real estate projects:

  • Phase I of the Paevälja quarter - in the second quarter of 2026, we will commence the construction of 88 apartments and 918 m² of commercial space at Paevälja 7, 9;
  • In Rae Parish, at Vana-Tartu mnt 49, we will begin construction of the Veski Centre. The building is planned to have 3,551 m² of leasable space, of which 88% is already covered by lease agreements;
  • Phase I of the Veidema quarter - at Ganibu dambis 17A, Riga, the Group plans to commence a stock-office type development project;
  • In Riga, at Starta 17, we will begin construction of a residential development project, which will deliver a total of 255 new homes in multiple phases;
  • In Riga, we will start construction of Phase II of a residential development project at Braila iela 23, which will deliver 35 new homes.

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros31 March 202631 December 202531 March 2025
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents4,3523,8213,262
Trade and other receivables2,1721,8071,589
Current loan receivables00200
Inventories62,60158,93860,355
Total current assets69,12564,56665,406
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment240260324
Intangible assets002
Investment properties11,82011,8207,980
Financial investments8,5687,8377,244
Investments in joint ventures26260
Non-current loan receivables6,5216,5212,584
Other non-current receivables988805384
Total non-current assets28,16327,26918,518
Total assets97,28891,83583,924
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings4,2355,68717,942
Current lease liabilities385039
Prepayments from customers2,7781,544562
Trade and other payables7,7466,8326,184
Total current liabilities14,79714,11324,727
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings47,26242,06032,668
Non-current lease liabilities112112162
Other non-current liabilities8,8048,4724,765
Total non-current liabilities56,17850,64437,595
Total liabilities70,97564,75762,322
Equity
Share capital3,9133,9133,855
Share premium8,9178,9178,917
Reserves385385385
Retained earnings13,09813,8638,445
Total equity26,31327,07821,602
incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent20,03220,85820,531
incl. non-controlling interest6,2816,2201,071
Total liabilities and equity97,28891,83583,924

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of eurosQ1 2026Q1 2025
Revenue3,8448,206
Cost of sales (-)-3,508-7,189
Gross profit3361,017
Marketing expenses (-)-277-279
Administrative expenses (-)-395-412
Other operating income1723
Other operating expenses (-)-14-17
Operating profit (-loss) of the year-333332
Financial income18649
Financial expenses (-)-627-478
Profit before tax-774-97
Corporate income tax00
Net profit (-loss) for the year-774-97
Attributable to owners of the parent-835-220
Non-controlling interest61123
Other comprehensive income (-loss)
Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders0-150
The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates9-161
Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period9-311
Attributable to owners of the parent9-161
Non-controlling interest0-150
Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period-765-408
Attributable to owners of the parent-826-381
Non-controlling interest61-27
Earnings per share
Basic (euros per share)-0,21-0,06
Diluted (euros per share)-0,21-0,06

The full Q1 2026 consolidated unaudited interim report is available on Hepsor's website: https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2/

Martti Krass
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 5692 4919
e-mail: martti@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fifteen years of operation, we have created 2000 homes and nearly 44 000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic states to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings it constructs more energy efficient, and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 37 development projects with a total area of 195 300 m2- In addition, the Group is active in five projects in Canada, where the main activity is the preparation of detailed spatial plans for land, thereby achieving greater building rights.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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