Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:48 Uhr
291 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Illuminate Financial Closes $135m Early Growth Fund to Back the Next Generation of AI & Fintech for Financial Services

LONDON , April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Financial has closed its fourth fund at $135 million, bringing together eight of the world's leading financial institutions to back Enterprise AI and Fintech companies building the infrastructure of tomorrow's financial services industry.

Illuminate Financial, the specialist venture capital firm focused on technology for financial services, today announced it has raised $135 million for its Early Growth Fund from investors including BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, Jefferies, RBC, S&P Global, and TD Securities. The fund targets Series B+ Enterprise AI and Fintech companies at the critical inflection point between proven technology and institutional scale.

Few venture funds can offer portfolio companies direct relationships with the institutions that will ultimately buy, partner with, or scale their technology. Illuminate's strategic investor base provides an unparalleled network of go-to-market relationships, industry expertise, and operational insight. Their involvement is a meaningful differentiator for Series B companies seeking to accelerate enterprise adoption.

This is Illuminate's fourth fund and first to target the Series B+ stage, a deliberate expansion built on over a decade of early-stage fintech investing. Founded by Mark Beeston in 2014, the firm operates across London, New York, and Singapore, led alongside Partners Alexander Ross, Rezso Szabo, Rachel Townend, and Luca Zorzino. Illuminate has raised $500 million across four funds, invested in 55 companies, and completed 14 successful exits. Its 2015 vintage fund is ranked the top European venture fund for distributions by Cambridge Associates.

Mark Beeston, Founder and Managing Partner at Illuminate Financial, said: "Financial services technology continues to evolve at pace, and the conviction shown by our strategic investors reflects a shared belief that the most durable infrastructure of the next decade will be built by the companies we are investing in today. Our competitive advantage in this strategy is the reach and relationships we have built over a decade of early-stage investing and the deep familiarity with founders and their journeys that comes from being there from the start. We are grateful for our investors' partnership and look forward to backing the next generation of visionary founders."

Junaid Baig, Head of Strategic Investments at BNP Paribas, said: "We are pleased to join Illuminate Financial's Early Growth Fund as a strategic investor. Illuminate has built a distinctive platform and their deep understanding of how financial institutions adopt and deploy new technology aligns closely with our own priorities. We look forward to working with Illuminate to help shape the next generation of financial services infrastructure."

Barrie Laver, Managing Director, Head of Venture Capital & Private Equity at RBC, said: "RBC has long been committed to investing in the technologies that will define the future of financial services, and our participation in Illuminate's Early Growth Fund reflects that conviction. We value Illuminate's understanding of enterprise adoption and the excellent access they provide to their portfolio companies."

Andrew Murray, Managing Director at Citi Ventures, said: "Illuminate has an exceptional track record of identifying and backing the companies building critical infrastructure for financial services. Their deep relationships across the industry, combined with a rigorous focus on enterprise-grade technology make them a natural partner as we continue to engage with founders building at this level."

Four investments have already been made: Pliant, a Berlin-based corporate card and spend management platform; TransFICC, the specialist provider of low-latency connectivity for fixed income and derivatives markets; Zocks, a privacy-first AI platform for financial advisors; and Endowus, Asia's leading independent wealth advisory platform with client assets exceeding $10 billion.

Disclosure

Nothing in this press release should be viewed as a statement of the named institutions' experience with, or endorsement of, Illuminate Financial and it is not known whether the listed institutions approve of Illuminate Financial or the advisory services provided. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The contents of this press release should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice, or a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security.

About Illuminate Financial

Illuminate Financial is a specialist venture capital firm investing in early-stage Enterprise AI & Fintech companies. With teams across London, New York, and Singapore, we combine capital with unmatched connectivity to global financial institutions, helping visionary founders build and scale. www.illuminatefinancial.com

Media Enquiries
Rosie Zehtab
Head of Community
+44 (0)203 198 1600
rz@illuminatefinancial.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968851/Illuminate_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/illuminate-financial-closes-135m-early-growth-fund-to-back-the-next-generation-of-ai--fintech-for-financial-services-302756975.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.