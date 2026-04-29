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WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 12:14
230,50 Euro
-0,32 % -0,75
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
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DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
230,35230,4012:14
230,35230,5012:14
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:48 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HTX Launches "$HTX Frenzy" with $100,000 Prize Pool and Apple Device Giveaways

PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global digital asset exchange, recently launched the "$HTX Frenzy" campaign, offering a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT plus Apple device rewards. The campaign runs from April 24, 10:00 to May 15, 10:00 (UTC) and spans four participation tracks: $HTX holdings airdrop, spot trading competition, grid trading challenge, and flexible earn.

Details: https://www.htx.com/en-us/mars/web/activity-center?callId=177699796735259

$HTX Holdings Airdrop: Hold More, Win More

Users who register and maintain a qualifying average $HTX balance during the campaign period will unlock airdrop eligibility. Rewards include spot trading fee rebate vouchers, grid trading experience funds, and random USDT airdrops. Higher-tier holders gain access to limited Apple device draws - including 100 AirPods Pro 3 units and 50 Apple Watch Ultra 3 units (distributed as equivalent USDT).

Spot Trading Competition: Top Prize of 5,000 USDT

Users trading the $HTX/USDT spot pair compete for a share of the 20,000 USDT prize pool, ranked by cumulative trading volume. The top trader takes home 5,000 USDT, with additional rewards for the top 10 finishers. All other participants share the remaining pool proportionally by trading volume.

Grid Trading Challenge: Share a $10,000 $HTX Prize Pool

Users who create a $HTX/USDT spot grid strategy meeting the minimum investment and runtime requirements will share a $10,000 worth of $HTX tokens, distributed by trading volume contribution. First-time grid traders receive an additional USDT spot grid trial bonus after the campaign ends.

Flexible Earn: APY Boosted, Withdraw Anytime

Users who subscribe now to $HTX Flexible Earn will receive a 4% annual yield for the duration of the campaign. The product supports instant deposits and withdrawals, making it a straightforward option for holders looking to earn on idle assets without locking up funds.

The "$HTX Frenzy" campaign brings together four distinct participation modes - passive holding, active trading, quantitative strategies, and yield generation - under a single $HTX-centered framework. HTX will continue building out incentive structures around the $HTX token, creating more ways for holders and active traders to engage with the ecosystem.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/5944335/image_ID__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/htx-launches-htx-frenzy-with-100-000-prize-pool-and-apple-device-giveaways-302756974.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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