ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

TAIPEI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$173,662 million for 1Q26, up by 17.2% year-over-year and down by 2.4% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$14,148 million, up from NT$7,554 million in 1Q25 and down from NT$14,713 million in 4Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.24 (or US$0.205 per ADS), compared to NT$1.75 for 1Q25 and NT$3.37 for 4Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.08 (or US$0.195 per ADS), compared to NT$1.64 for 1Q25 and NT$3.24 for 4Q25.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q26 Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 51%, 12%, 36%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$138,812 million for the quarter, down from NT$143,179 million in 4Q25.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$79,472 million for the quarter, representing 46% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$20,608 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$17,276 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$79,472 million for the quarter, representing 46% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$20,608 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$17,276 million for the quarter. Gross margin increased by 0.6 percentage points to 20.1% in 1Q26 from 19.5% in 4Q25.

Operating margin was 10.1% in 1Q26, compared to 9.9% in 4Q25.

Non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$1,576 million.

- Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities of NT$838 million.

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$728 million.

- Other net non-operating income was NT$678 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$668 million.

- Net interest expense was NT$1,576 million. - Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities of NT$838 million. - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$728 million. - Other net non-operating income was NT$678 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$668 million. Income before tax was NT$18,200 million in 1Q26, compared to NT$18,260 million in 4Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,635 million for the quarter, compared to NT$3,248 million in 4Q25.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$14,148 million in 1Q26, compared to NT$7,554 million in 1Q25 and NT$14,713 million in 4Q25.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,460,833,082, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q26. Our 1Q26 basic earnings per share of NT$3.24 (or US$0.205 per ADS) were based on 4,373,148,411 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q26. Our 1Q26 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.08 (or US$0.195 per ADS) were based on 4,485,185,933 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q26.

1Q26 Results Highlights - ATM

Net revenues were NT$112,434 million for the quarter, up by 29.7% year-over-year and up by 2.5% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$83,236 million for the quarter, up by 24.1% year-over-year and up by 2.9% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$31,784 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$17,084 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,817 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$31,784 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$17,084 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,817 million for the quarter. Gross margin decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 26.0% in 1Q26 from 26.3% in 4Q25.

Operating margin was 14.1% in 1Q26, compared to 14.7% in 4Q25.

1Q26 Results Highlights - EMS

Net revenues were NT$61,875 million, down by 0.7% year-over-year and down by 10.3% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$55,981 million, down by 1.4% year-over-year and down by 10.8% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$48,073 million for the quarter, representing 78% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$3,434 million for the quarter, representing 6% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,215 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$48,073 million for the quarter, representing 78% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$3,434 million for the quarter, representing 6% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,215 million for the quarter. Gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 9.5% in 1Q26 from 9.0% in 4Q25.

Operating margin was 3.1% in 1Q26, compared to 2.8% in 4Q25.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Equipment capital expenditures in 1Q26 totaled US$1,003 million, of which US$636 million was used in packaging operations, US$326 million in testing operations, US$40 million in EMS operations and US$1 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$419,386 million as of March 31, 2026.

Current ratio was 1.15 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.40 as of March 31, 2026.

Total number of employees was 107,950 as of March 31, 2026, compared to 105,947 as of December 31, 2025.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 1Q26, compared to 41% in 4Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q26.

Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in both 1Q26 and 4Q25.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 38% of our total net revenues in 1Q26, compared to 35% in 4Q25.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 64% of our total net revenues in 1Q26, compared to 70% in 4Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q26.

Our top 10 customers contributed 71% of our total net revenues in 1Q26, compared to 76% in 4Q25.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 38,165 38,344 27,628

ATM Operations



1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 112,434 109,707 88,668 Revenues by Application





Communication 43 % 45 % 48 % Computing 27 % 25 % 22 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 30 % 30 % 30 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 49 % 49 % 46 % Wirebonding 24 % 24 % 28 % Others 7 % 7 % 6 % Testing 19 % 19 % 18 % Material 1 % 1 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 963 704 869 EBITDA2 (NT$ million) 34,524 34,451 24,146 Number of Wirebonders 24,926 25,001 25,222 Number of Testers 7,585 7,359 6,686

EMS Operations



1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 61,875 68,991 62,295 Revenues by Application





Communication 25 % 30 % 33 % Computing 15 % 11 % 11 % Consumer 35 % 36 % 31 % Industrial 14 % 13 % 13 % Automotive 9 % 8 % 10 % Others 2 % 2 % 2 % Capacity





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 40 28 23

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2026

Dec. 31 2025

Mar. 31 2025 Net revenues









Packaging 88,981

86,465

68,411 Testing 21,041

20,863

16,004 EMS 61,361

68,555

61,860 Others 2,279

2,032

1,878 Total net revenues 173,662

177,915

148,153











Cost of revenues (138,812)

(143,179)

(123,260) Gross profit 34,850

34,736

24,893











Operating expenses









Research and development (9,210)

(8,960)

(7,579) Selling, general and administrative (8,108)

(8,086)

(7,643) Total operating expenses (17,318)

(17,046)

(15,222) Operating income 17,532

17,690

9,671











Net non-operating income and expenses









Interest expense - net (1,576)

(1,712)

(1,256) Foreign exchange loss - net (2,225)

(2,992)

(1,675) Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net 3,063

4,376

2,873 Gain on equity-method investments - net 728

257

40 Others - net 678

641

157 Total non-operating income and expenses 668

570

139 Income before tax 18,200

18,260

9,810











Income tax expense (3,635)

(3,248)

(2,022) Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 14,565

15,012

7,788 Non-controlling interests (417)

(299)

(234)











Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 14,148

14,713

7,554











Per share data:









Earnings per share









- Basic NT$3.24

NT$3.37

NT$1.75 - Diluted NT$3.08

NT$3.24

NT$1.64











Earnings per equivalent ADS









- Basic US$0.205

US$0.219

US$0.106 - Diluted US$0.195

US$0.210

US$0.100











Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares) 4,485,186

4,462,335

4,410,238











FX (NTD/USD) 31.53

30.88

32.79

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2026

Dec. 31 2025

Mar. 31 2025 Net revenues:









Packaging 89,673

87,397

69,360 Testing 21,041

20,863

16,004 Direct Material 1,621

1,352

1,219 Others 99

95

85 Total net revenues 112,434

109,707

86,668











Cost of revenues (83,236)

(80,883)

(67,057) Gross profit 29,198

28,824

19,611











Operating expenses:









Research and development (7,497)

(7,182)

(6,043) Selling, general and administrative (5,824)

(5,561)

(5,233) Total operating expenses (13,321)

(12,743)

(11,276) Operating income 15,877

16,081

8,335

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2026

Dec. 31 2025

Mar. 31 2025











Net revenues 61,875

68,991

62,295











Cost of revenues (55,981)

(62,752)

(56,767) Gross profit 5,894

6,239

5,528











Operating expenses:









Research and development (1,751)

(1,813)

(1,580) Selling, general and administrative (2,237)

(2,467)

(2,340) Total operating expenses (3,988)

(4,280)

(3,920) Operating income 1,906

1,959

1,608

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)







As of Mar. 31, 2026



As of Dec. 31, 2025 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



87,811



92,469 Financial assets - current



26,141



9,514 Trade receivables



126,007



125,042 Inventories



76,043



69,383 Others



21,696



17,387 Total current assets



337,698



313,795













Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



50,602



45,677 Property, plant and equipment



459,470



421,115 Right-of-use assets



12,265



12,636 Intangible assets



65,042



64,807 Others



32,450



31,303 Total assets



957,527



889,333













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[3]



49,724



43,328 Long-term debts - current portion



6,091



6,688 Trade payables



86,898



88,754 Others



151,789



105,579 Total current liabilities



294,502



244,349













Bonds payable



1,999



11,468 Long-term borrowings[3]



199,142



202,613 Other liabilities



80,740



57,536 Total liabilities



576,383



515,966













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



350,617



346,900 Non-controlling interests



30,527



26,467 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



957,527



889,333



























Current ratio



1.15



1.28 Net debt to equity ratio



0.40



0.46

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2026

Dec. 31 2025

Mar. 31 2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Income before tax

18,200

18,260

9,810



Depreciation & amortization

18,648

17,825

16,092



Other operating activities items

(461)

34,720

(5,929)



Net cash generated from operating activities

36,387

70,805

19,973



Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(44,092)

(37,776)

(36,349)



Other investment activities items

(1,653)

(818)

(1,212)



Net cash used in investing activities

(45,745)

(38,594)

(37,561)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

73

(20,783)

16,149



Other financing activities items

765

426

262



Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

838

(20,357)

16,411



Foreign currency exchange effect

3,862

5,473

1,784



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,658)

17,327

607



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

92,469

75,142

76,493



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

87,811

92,469

77,100





























[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items. [3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.