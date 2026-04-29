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WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 21:13
25,600 Euro
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ASIEN
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ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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26,60027,40012:15
26,60027,60012:10
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 08:45 Uhr
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ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

TAIPEI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$173,662 million for 1Q26, up by 17.2% year-over-year and down by 2.4% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$14,148 million, up from NT$7,554 million in 1Q25 and down from NT$14,713 million in 4Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.24 (or US$0.205 per ADS), compared to NT$1.75 for 1Q25 and NT$3.37 for 4Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.08 (or US$0.195 per ADS), compared to NT$1.64 for 1Q25 and NT$3.24 for 4Q25.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q26 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 51%, 12%, 36%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$138,812 million for the quarter, down from NT$143,179 million in 4Q25.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$79,472 million for the quarter, representing 46% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$20,608 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$17,276 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.6 percentage points to 20.1% in 1Q26 from 19.5% in 4Q25.
  • Operating margin was 10.1% in 1Q26, compared to 9.9% in 4Q25.
  • Non-operating items:
    - Net interest expense was NT$1,576 million.
    - Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities of NT$838 million.
    - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$728 million.
    - Other net non-operating income was NT$678 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
    Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$668 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$18,200 million in 1Q26, compared to NT$18,260 million in 4Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,635 million for the quarter, compared to NT$3,248 million in 4Q25.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$14,148 million in 1Q26, compared to NT$7,554 million in 1Q25 and NT$14,713 million in 4Q25.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,460,833,082, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q26. Our 1Q26 basic earnings per share of NT$3.24 (or US$0.205 per ADS) were based on 4,373,148,411 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q26. Our 1Q26 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.08 (or US$0.195 per ADS) were based on 4,485,185,933 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q26.

1Q26 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$112,434 million for the quarter, up by 29.7% year-over-year and up by 2.5% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$83,236 million for the quarter, up by 24.1% year-over-year and up by 2.9% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$31,784 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$17,084 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,817 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 26.0% in 1Q26 from 26.3% in 4Q25.
  • Operating margin was 14.1% in 1Q26, compared to 14.7% in 4Q25.

1Q26 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$61,875 million, down by 0.7% year-over-year and down by 10.3% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$55,981 million, down by 1.4% year-over-year and down by 10.8% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$48,073 million for the quarter, representing 78% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$3,434 million for the quarter, representing 6% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,215 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 9.5% in 1Q26 from 9.0% in 4Q25.
  • Operating margin was 3.1% in 1Q26, compared to 2.8% in 4Q25.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Equipment capital expenditures in 1Q26 totaled US$1,003 million, of which US$636 million was used in packaging operations, US$326 million in testing operations, US$40 million in EMS operations and US$1 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$419,386 million as of March 31, 2026.
  • Current ratio was 1.15 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.40 as of March 31, 2026.
  • Total number of employees was 107,950 as of March 31, 2026, compared to 105,947 as of December 31, 2025.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 1Q26, compared to 41% in 4Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q26.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in both 1Q26 and 4Q25.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 38% of our total net revenues in 1Q26, compared to 35% in 4Q25.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 64% of our total net revenues in 1Q26, compared to 70% in 4Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q26.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 71% of our total net revenues in 1Q26, compared to 76% in 4Q25.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

38,165

38,344

27,628

ATM Operations


1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

112,434

109,707

88,668

Revenues by Application




Communication

43 %

45 %

48 %

Computing

27 %

25 %

22 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

30 %

30 %

30 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

49 %

49 %

46 %

Wirebonding

24 %

24 %

28 %

Others

7 %

7 %

6 %

Testing

19 %

19 %

18 %

Material

1 %

1 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

963

704

869

EBITDA2 (NT$ million)

34,524

34,451

24,146

Number of Wirebonders

24,926

25,001

25,222

Number of Testers

7,585

7,359

6,686

EMS Operations


1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

61,875

68,991

62,295

Revenues by Application




Communication

25 %

30 %

33 %

Computing

15 %

11 %

11 %

Consumer

35 %

36 %

31 %

Industrial

14 %

13 %

13 %

Automotive

9 %

8 %

10 %

Others

2 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

40

28

23

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


Mar. 31

2026


Dec. 31

2025


Mar. 31

2025

Net revenues






Packaging

88,981


86,465


68,411

Testing

21,041


20,863


16,004

EMS

61,361


68,555


61,860

Others

2,279


2,032


1,878

Total net revenues

173,662


177,915


148,153







Cost of revenues

(138,812)


(143,179)


(123,260)

Gross profit

34,850


34,736


24,893







Operating expenses






Research and development

(9,210)


(8,960)


(7,579)

Selling, general and administrative

(8,108)


(8,086)


(7,643)

Total operating expenses

(17,318)


(17,046)


(15,222)

Operating income

17,532


17,690


9,671







Net non-operating income and expenses






Interest expense - net

(1,576)


(1,712)


(1,256)

Foreign exchange loss - net

(2,225)


(2,992)


(1,675)

Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net

3,063


4,376


2,873

Gain on equity-method investments - net

728


257


40

Others - net

678


641


157

Total non-operating income and expenses

668


570


139

Income before tax

18,200


18,260


9,810







Income tax expense

(3,635)


(3,248)


(2,022)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

14,565


15,012


7,788

Non-controlling interests

(417)


(299)


(234)







Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

14,148


14,713


7,554







Per share data:






Earnings per share






- Basic

NT$3.24


NT$3.37


NT$1.75

- Diluted

NT$3.08


NT$3.24


NT$1.64







Earnings per equivalent ADS






- Basic

US$0.205


US$0.219


US$0.106

- Diluted

US$0.195


US$0.210


US$0.100







Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares)

4,485,186


4,462,335


4,410,238







FX (NTD/USD)

31.53


30.88


32.79

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


Mar. 31

2026


Dec. 31

2025


Mar. 31

2025

Net revenues:






Packaging

89,673


87,397


69,360

Testing

21,041


20,863


16,004

Direct Material

1,621


1,352


1,219

Others

99


95


85

Total net revenues

112,434


109,707


86,668







Cost of revenues

(83,236)


(80,883)


(67,057)

Gross profit

29,198


28,824


19,611







Operating expenses:






Research and development

(7,497)


(7,182)


(6,043)

Selling, general and administrative

(5,824)


(5,561)


(5,233)

Total operating expenses

(13,321)


(12,743)


(11,276)

Operating income

15,877


16,081


8,335

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


Mar. 31

2026


Dec. 31

2025


Mar. 31

2025







Net revenues

61,875


68,991


62,295







Cost of revenues

(55,981)


(62,752)


(56,767)

Gross profit

5,894


6,239


5,528







Operating expenses:






Research and development

(1,751)


(1,813)


(1,580)

Selling, general and administrative

(2,237)


(2,467)


(2,340)

Total operating expenses

(3,988)


(4,280)


(3,920)

Operating income

1,906


1,959


1,608

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)




As of Mar. 31, 2026



As of Dec. 31, 2025

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



87,811



92,469

Financial assets - current



26,141



9,514

Trade receivables



126,007



125,042

Inventories



76,043



69,383

Others



21,696



17,387

Total current assets



337,698



313,795








Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



50,602



45,677

Property, plant and equipment



459,470



421,115

Right-of-use assets



12,265



12,636

Intangible assets



65,042



64,807

Others



32,450



31,303

Total assets



957,527



889,333








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings[3]



49,724



43,328

Long-term debts - current portion



6,091



6,688

Trade payables



86,898



88,754

Others



151,789



105,579

Total current liabilities



294,502



244,349








Bonds payable



1,999



11,468

Long-term borrowings[3]



199,142



202,613

Other liabilities



80,740



57,536

Total liabilities



576,383



515,966








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



350,617



346,900

Non-controlling interests



30,527



26,467

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



957,527



889,333















Current ratio



1.15



1.28

Net debt to equity ratio



0.40



0.46

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


Mar. 31

2026


Dec. 31

2025


Mar. 31

2025


Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Income before tax


18,200


18,260


9,810



Depreciation & amortization


18,648


17,825


16,092



Other operating activities items


(461)


34,720


(5,929)



Net cash generated from operating activities


36,387


70,805


19,973



Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Net payments for property, plant and equipment


(44,092)


(37,776)


(36,349)



Other investment activities items


(1,653)


(818)


(1,212)



Net cash used in investing activities


(45,745)


(38,594)


(37,561)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds


73


(20,783)


16,149



Other financing activities items


765


426


262



Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities


838


(20,357)


16,411



Foreign currency exchange effect


3,862


5,473


1,784



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(4,658)


17,327


607



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period


92,469


75,142


76,493



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period


87,811


92,469


77,100















[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.

[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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