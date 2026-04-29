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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 10:35 Uhr
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INTCO Medical Reports 2025 Results with Resilient Growth, Revenue Reaches Four-Year High as Industry Rebalances

ZIBO, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INTCO Medical ("INTCO" or "the Company"), a leading global manufacturer of disposable gloves, reported its 2025 annual results, with revenue reaching RMB 9.93 billion (approximately US$1.46 billion), up 4.23% year over year and marking a four-year high.

The company's annualized production capacity for disposable non-latex gloves reached 103 billion pieces, including 70 billion nitrile gloves, placing INTCO among the world's largest disposable glove manufacturers by production capacity and a top global nitrile glove manufacturer.

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During the reporting period, INTCO maintained stable operations amid industry rebalancing. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 1.01 billion (approximately US$148.03 million), while total assets exceeded RMB 40 billion (approximately US$5.86 billion), up 15.77% year over year. Gross margin rose 0.48 percentage points to 24.12%, and net cash flow from operating activities increased 74.69% to RMB 1.89 billion (approximately US$277.00 million), supporting the company's global expansion and long-term growth.

Scale and Manufacturing Capabilities Strengthen Core Business

Disposable gloves remained INTCO Medical's core business. As of the end of 2025, the company operated 10 R&D and manufacturing bases worldwide, with annualized capacity for disposable non-latex gloves reaching 103 billion pieces, including 70 billion nitrile gloves and 33 billion vinyl gloves.

The company continued to enhance its automated production systems, self-developed production lines and precision DCS systems to improve production efficiency, energy utilization and product quality. Its production scale remained among the industry's largest, with product yield continuing to stay above 99%.

With a global development strategy, INTCO Medical expanded overseas production capacity, including new facilities in Vietnam, strengthening supply chain resilience, supporting stable delivery and enhancing responsiveness to regional demand.

Beyond its core glove business, INTCO expanded its healthcare and personal protection portfolio, with rehabilitation medical equipment and physical therapy businesses growing and supporting a more balanced revenue mix.

Global Reach, Innovation and Digitalization Support Long-Term Growth

Investment in innovation remained a key strategic priority. In 2025, research and development spending reached RMB 404 million (approximately US$59.21 million), representing 4.07% of revenue and significantly above the industry average, reflecting the company's continued commitment to innovation.

The company continued to advance new materials, automation technologies, and product development, including the launch of innovative products such as Syntex Synthetic Disposable Latex Gloves and Synmax Pro Exam Gloves. Total patent holdings continued to grow, strengthening long-term competitive barriers.

INTCO continued to deepen its global market network, serving more than 15,000 customers across more than 150 countries and regions. Supported by a global marketing team of nearly 500 professionals, the company has established marketing and service centers in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong SAR, China, with plans to further expand in the Middle East, South America and Oceania to better support local customers.

INTCO is integrating digital technologies and AI across its operations, using data platforms and AI-driven tools to improve efficiency, decision-making and internal capabilities. The company continued to advance its ESG practices, including wind and solar projects that generated 12,537.23 MWh of clean energy in 2025, supporting sustainable development.

Looking ahead, INTCO will leverage its scale, technology and global network to strengthen its healthcare supply chain, improve efficiency, expand overseas capacity and accelerate product innovation.

About INTCO Medical

INTCO Medical is a leading global manufacturer of disposable gloves. As a high-tech manufacturing company, INTCO specializes in the R&D, production and marketing of medical consumables and durable medical equipment. The company's core business segments include medical consumables, rehabilitation medical equipment and physical therapy. For more information, please visit https://www.intcomedical.com/.

SOURCE INTCO MEDICAL

© 2026 PR Newswire
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