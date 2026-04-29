Korea Rural Community Corp. (KRC) says it plans to increase floating solar capacity on agricultural reservoirs to 3 GW by 2030, from 105 MW currently in operation.KRC, a state-run land and water management agency in South Korea, has mapped more than two-thirds of its agricultural reservoirs as viable sites for floating solar installations. It said in an official statement this week that 2,333 of its 3,428 agricultural reservoirs are suitable for floating solar development as part of its planned expansion. Revenue from the expansion will help address an annual shortfall of about KRW 200 billion ...

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