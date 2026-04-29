The divestment, already partially secured via escrow, reflects regulatory pressure from U.S. FEOC policy changes. Boviet Solar also continues negotiations to sell a separate U.S. cell project.Boway Alloy, the parent company of Vietnam-based PV manufacturer Boviet Solar, announced it plans to sell Boviet Solar Technology (North Carolina) LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boviet USA LLC, to Inox Solar Americas LLC, a unit of Indian solar manufacturer Inox Solar. The transaction is expected to close for total consideration of up to $254 million. It includes 100% of the equity in the North Carolina ...

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