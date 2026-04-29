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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 11:24 Uhr
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Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd.: Energenesis Biomedical to Present Clinical Application of ENERGI-F703DFU for Diabetic Foot Ulcers at EWMA 2026

TAIPEI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6657), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cellular energy restoration therapeutics, today announced it will present clinical application experience of its investigational drug candidate ENERGI-F703DFU at the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2026 Annual Conference, to be held May 5-7, 2026, in Bremen, Germany.

Presentation at EWMA 2026

The presentation, titled "ENERGI-F703DFU Gel: A Novel Topical Drug for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Clinical Case Sharing," is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 14:35 to 14:50 CEST in the New Tech Industry Symposium at the EWMA Arena. Energenesis will share case-based clinical insights demonstrating the potential of ENERGI-F703DFU to support wound closure and improve healing outcomes in patients with chronic, non-healing diabetic foot ulcers (DFU).

About ENERGI-F703DFU

ENERGI-F703DFU is an investigational topical gel designed as a potentially first-in-class small-molecule therapy for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The drug candidate is designed to enhance chronic wound healing through modulation of cellular energy pathways, including increasing intracellular ATP levels in epithelial cells at the wound site to promote cell regeneration and activate intrinsic repair mechanisms.

ENERGI-F703DFU is currently enrolling patients in a Phase III clinical trial (NCT05930210) in Taiwan and the United States. The study targets ulcers classified as Grade 1 to Grade 2 per the Wagner Grading System, with ulcer sizes ranging from 1.5 cm² to 25 cm², over a 16-week treatment period. These eligibility criteria were informed by a post-hoc analysis of Phase II data (NCT02672436), in which patients meeting these criteria demonstrated complete closure rates of 36.7% in the ENERGI-F703DFU treatment group versus 9.1% in the vehicle control group (P<0.05) over a 12-week treatment period, supporting the advancement of this drug candidate into a larger-scale, confirmatory Phase III trial.

Unmet Need in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Management

Diabetic foot ulcers represent a significant global healthcare burden, often leading to infection, prolonged hospitalization, and lower-limb amputation. Despite advances in standard of care, effective pharmaceutical treatments remain limited, underscoring the urgent need for innovative therapies that can accelerate wound healing and cell regeneration.

About Energenesis Biomedical

Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6657) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics that restore cellular energy and activate intrinsic repair mechanisms. The Company combines proprietary small-molecule innovation with AI-driven drug repurposing to address significant unmet medical needs across multiple therapeutic areas, including chronic wounds, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare disorders.

The company's leading candidates include:

  • ENERGI-F701 - Tonic for alopecia (Phase II completed)
  • ENERGI-F703DFU - Gel for diabetic foot ulcers (Phase III)
  • ENERGI-F703EB - Cream for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), granted FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, and EMA orphan designation (Phase II ready)
  • ENERGI-F705PD - Tablet for Parkinson's disease (preparing for Phase II)

Conference Contact
Contact at EWMA 2026: Mr. Winters Fu
Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd.
Email: winters.fu@energenesis-biomedical.com

Media & Business Development Contact

Business Development Team
Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd.
Email: partnership@energenesis-biomedical.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/energenesis-biomedical-to-present-clinical-application-of-energi-f703dfu-for-diabetic-foot-ulcers-at-ewma-2026-302757021.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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