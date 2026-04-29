Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Provides Assay Results on Its 10,000-Metre Drill Program at Rose West

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide assay results and an update on its Phase 1 Winter 2026 drill program, at the 100% owned Rose West Discovery ("Rose West"), located in Eeyou Istchee, Québec.

Highlights

The Phase 1 Winter 2026 drill program has successfully expanded the Rose West mineralized footprint from 450 m x 370 m to 1250 m x 800 m, demonstrating thicknesses that typically range from 10 to 40 m, and excellent lateral continuity.

Three new spodumene-bearing pegmatitic bodies have been identified within the target area in recent drilling. Bodies are stacked and generally flat lying.

The geological model is proving to be highly effective and productive.

An additional nineteen new holes have been completed with assays pending from six holes.

Assay results were received for holes RW-26-31 to 33, and RW-26-46 to 50, and returned some significant lithium and tantalum composite assays, as highlighted:

1.89% Li2O and 207 ppm Ta2O5 over 13.50 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RW-26-32

1.29% Li2O and 169 ppm Ta2O5 over 17.75 m (including 2.13% Li2O and 105 ppm Ta2O5 over 9.00 m ) , through Pegmatite 3 in hole RW-26-33

0.93% Li2O and 291 ppm Ta2O5 over 10.45 m (including 2.75% Li2O and 553 ppm Ta2O5 over 3.00 m ) , through Pegmatite 5 (new), in hole RW-26-46

2.18% Li2O and 68 ppm Ta2O5 over 12.60 m (including 3.11% Li2O and 48 ppm Ta2O5 over 7.40 m ) , through Pegmatite 3, in hole RW-26-46

1.72% Li2O and 117 ppm Ta2O5 ove r 10.30 m (including 2.61% Li2O and 117 ppm Ta2O5 over 6.35 m ) , through Pegmatite 5 (new), in hole RW-26-47

1.91% Li2O and 74 ppm Ta2O5 over 11.75 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RW-26-47

1.13% Li2O and 109 ppm Ta2O5 over 12.90 m, through Pegmatite 7 (new), in hole RW-26-50 * Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

Rose West is situated within 10 km of the highly advanced Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose"). Rose West is a near surface lithium-rich pegmatite bearing zone, initially intercepted by drilling over a 450 m x 370 m footprint area in the winter of 2024 (see Press Release dated February 3, 2026), now covering an overall footprint of 1,250 m x 800 m. The lithium-rich pegmatites typically range from 10 to 40 m in thickness and display a sub-horizontal geometry. Recent drilling has identified three (3) new spodumene-bearing pegmatitic bodies within the target area; a significant addition to the working model as it could potentially lead to rapid growth of the mineral inventory within the footprint of the project.

To date, the Winter 2026 drill program has covered most of the Line A, Line E and Line K planned holes (Figure 1). As previously mentioned, holes were planned to reach three specific goals:

Expand laterally all around the existing mineralized footprint (RW-26-29 to 34, RW-26-45 & 46); Test the area for continuity to the northeast (RW-26-47 to 50), to the southeast (RW-26-40 to 44); Verify the potential of discovering additional lithium-bearing pegmatites below the currently defined area.

Figure 1 below presents the 2026 collars location with, as well as the revised footprint on surface of the interpreted spodumene-rich pegmatitic dykes. Nineteen (19) holes have been drilled to date for a total of 4,037.75 meters. Table 1 presents the collar locations along with final length and the azimuth / dip of the holes drilled during this campaign.

Figure 1: Location map of the 2026 drillholes with respect to those from the winter 2024 campaign.

Drillhole Grid UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Length Azimuth Dip Position Easting Northing (m) (°) (°) RW-26-29 E-08 411277 5763656 207 245 -80 RW-26-30 E-06 411195 5763599 72 245 -70 RW-26-31 K-10 411129 5764041 126 245 -70 RW-26-32 K-11 411211 5764098 165 245 -70 RW-26-33 K-12 411293 5764156 287.7 245 -70 RW-26-34 K-13 411375 5764213 147 245 -70 RW-26-38 C-16 411965 5763893 218.9 245 -70 RW-26-39 A-08 411506 5763328 262.35 245 -70 RW-26-40 A-11 411670 5763443 195 245 -70 RW-26-41 A-13 411834 5763558 218.5 245 -70 RW-26-42 A-15 411998 5763673 9 245 -70 RW-26-43 A-17 412162 5763788 264 245 -70 RW-26-44 A-21 412489 5764017 301.9 245 -70 RW-26-45 E-14 411686 5763943 277.3 245 -80 RW-26-46 E-15 411768 5764000 222 245 -80 RW-26-47 E-17 411932 5764115 194.3 245 -70 RW-26-48 E-19 412096 5764230 207 245 -70 RW-26-49 E-21 412260 5764345 255 245 -70 RW-26-50 E-23 412423 5764459 407.8 245 -70

Table 1 - 2026 Winter Drillholes location and summary description

Table 2 following presents the composite assay results received to date, and the intervals of anticipated mineralization along the other holes drilled during this current campaign. New and updated results presented in the current press release are highlighted in grey.

Holes RW-26-31 to RW-26-33 were drilled along Line K, at the northern boundary of the target area; Assay results are still pending for hole RW-26-34, but high grade Li2O is now confirmed in holes 32 and 33. This group of holes by itself extends the northern boundary of the main Pegmatite 3 footprint area by some 500 x 100 meters yet showing an average thickness of 15 meters.

Holes RW-26-45 to RW-26-50 were drilled along Line E, covering the eastern target area. Hole RW-26-46 and 47 are likely the best hole drilled to date at Rose West during the winter 2026 program; revealing the presence of the newly interpreted Pegmatite 5 across just over 10 m, Pegmatite 3 over 12 m and Pegmatite 2 over an average of 10 m. Hole RW-26-49 marks the eastern limit of both Pegmatites 2 and 3. Altogether, these holes extend the mineralized area by about 800 x 200 meters to the east.

RW-26-50 was drilled deep and intersected the new Pegmatite 7 body at a depth of about 325 m. Hole 50 is currently the only hole defining Pegmatite 7, so far with Li2O grade of 1.13% over almost 13 meters, leaving this new zone open in all directions. An extension of hole RW-26-49 is planned to test the continuity of this new pegmatite towards the west, below the currently defined mineralized area.

Covering an area of 500 m x 600 m, drilling to the south (RW-26-38 to RW-26-44) also intersected two significant pegmatites interpreted to be Pegmatite 5 (new) and Pegmatite 3; they show a thickness still in the range of 10-15 meters. Assay results for these holes are not yet available but are anticipated to reflect the concentration of spodumene observed in the core.

* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

** Zone; n.a refers to "not assigned" to a given interpreted mineralized zone.

*** New and updated results are highlighted in grey.

Table 2 - Spodumene-rich pegmatite intervals and assay results from the Winter 2026 drill campaign.

Figure 2: Vertical section - Line A; looking northwest

Photos 2A and 2C show a new pegmatitic zone (Zone 5), and photos 2B and 2D are examples of the main pegmatite (Zone 3) aspect in core.

Figure 3: Vertical section - Line E; looking northwest

Photo 3A from hole RW-26-45 represents the widest intersection of the current campaign. Photo 3B is an example of Zone 2. Photos 3C and 3D show the new Zone 5 and Zone 7 respectively.

Figure 4: Vertical section - Line K; looking northeast

Core photos 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E are all examples of the main Zone 3 pegmatite. Photo 4C presents a thinner intersection through Zone 2.

The Winter 2026 drill campaign has ended April 3rd, and assay results for about two-thirds of the samples sent to the laboratory are now available and presented in the current press release. The campaign has already proven to be successful by demonstrating the lateral continuity of the mineralization, and interpretation of the mineralized model has been completed to the extent of the available data. Figure 5 below shows a 3D view looking up-plunge along the shallow structural corridor defined by aplitic dykes. The sub-horizontal pegmatites dykes are believed to be in an extensional position and distributed in a "en echelon" pattern within a much wider regional structural framework.

"While we knew from our current interpretation that the pegmatites were very continuous spatially, we are now also starting to observe very good continuity in grade. Results presented in today's press release are significant as they confirm the high-grade nature of the extensions of the pegmatites initially interpreted from the core zone data. Not only our working model has proven successful in predicting where mineralized volume could be added, rocks are collaborating by given us good continuity in lithium and tantalum grades over important thicknesses... makes me think we are on the right track", commented Kenneth Williamson, Director of Exploration of the Corporation.

Figure 5: 3D view - looking southwest

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the drill core samples. Standards, duplicate and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The drill core samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Québec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, Géo, M.Sc. Director of Exploration at Critical Elements, is the Qualified Person that has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.

Chief Executive Officer

819-354-5146

jslavallee@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated receipt of the final assay results from the 2026 drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property, the results and completion of the 2026 exploration drilling program and its related objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining final assay results from the laboratory facility, the final and complete results of the Corporation's 2026 exploration drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property not delivering the anticipated results and the effects on the Corporation's stated objectives, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended February 28, 2026 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/critical-elements-provides-assay-results-on-its-10-000-metre-drill-program-at-ros-1162284