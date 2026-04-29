London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - eMovly, a company focused on electric delivery fleet operations, has announced that it has secured a $47 million investment as it prepares to expand its presence across key international logistics markets. The company said the funding will support fleet growth, infrastructure development, and the expansion of its partnerships in Europe, the Middle East, and other regions.





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Founded by Johan Steyn, eMovly operates through a model that combines electric vehicle deployment with logistics partnerships serving last-mile delivery networks. According to the company, its branded electric delivery bikes are used through leasing arrangements and operational partnerships in multiple countries, including markets in the Gulf region, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company says its logistics ecosystem supports delivery activity connected to major international and regional courier and food delivery networks.

The newly announced investment came from the Al-Marri brothers, a family based in the United Arab Emirates. eMovly described the deal as a significant milestone in its growth and said it reflects rising interest in practical transport infrastructure tied to urban delivery demand. The company stated that the funding will be used to strengthen operations and increase the size of its active fleet over the coming months.

eMovly also said its platform includes an individual participation model that allows people to take part in co-owning bikes starting from $270. According to the company, this feature is intended to widen access to asset-backed participation within its growing electric delivery fleet network.





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Steyn, who grew up in South Africa's Free State province, said his background continues to shape the way he approaches the business. In company remarks, he linked eMovly's long-term strategy to real-asset ownership, logistics utility, and operational discipline rather than short-term market narratives.

eMovly said it has built teams and partnerships across several regions, including the United Kingdom, China, and parts of Europe, as it develops and deploys vehicles for commercial use. The company also noted that it continues to position itself within the broader shift toward electric mobility and lower-emission delivery infrastructure, particularly as urban logistics providers look for more flexible fleet options.

As part of its update, eMovly said it plans to expand warehouse capacity and increase the number of active vehicles in service during the next 18 months. It also said discussions around additional partnerships in the United States and Germany are ongoing.

The company describes its broader business as an electric delivery fleet platform with operations and partnerships spanning Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Southern Africa. Its focus, according to the announcement, is on building commercially deployed fleets that serve delivery networks in multiple markets.

About eMovly

eMovly is a global electric delivery fleet operator headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company designs and deploys branded electric bikes through logistics partnerships across several international markets.

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Source: GRW