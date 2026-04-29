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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 12:12 Uhr
192 Leser
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Bybit Launches "Master Trader's Showtime: TradFi vs Crypto" Tournament With 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its "Master Trader's Showtime: TradFi vs Crypto," a multi-round global trading competition designed to highlight performance across traditional finance and cryptocurrency strategies, with a total prize pool of 200,000 USDT.

The competition will take place over two independent rounds. Round 1 is active now and will run until May 13, 2026, at 10:00 UTC, followed by Round 2 from May 18, 2026, at 10:00 UTC to June 2, 2026, at 10:00 UTC. Each round will feature its own leaderboard and prize pool of 100,000 USDT.

Participants will compete as Master Traders on Bybit Copy Trading, selecting either a Classic or TradFi trading category at registration. Rankings will be determined by a combination of total team trading volume and profit and loss performance, factoring in both Master Traders and their Followers. Followers are automatically enrolled upon copying a registered Master Trader.

To qualify for leaderboard placement, participants must meet minimum trading volume thresholds. Classic traders are required to reach at least 75,000 USDT in total Copy Trading volume, while TradFi participants must achieve at least 1,500,000 USDx. Each Master Trader must also maintain a minimum of 20 active Followers.

The competition will reward the top 50 Master Traders in each round. The first-place team will receive 25,000 USDT, followed by 12,000 USDT for second place and 8,000 USDT for third. Additional rewards will be distributed across lower-ranked positions, with payouts shared between Master Traders and their Followers. Master Traders receive 50 percent of total rewards, while the remaining portion is distributed proportionally among Followers based on trading volume.

In addition to leaderboard rewards, the event includes engagement-based incentives. During the first week of each round, users may allocate "likes" to Master Traders. If a liked trader finishes within the top three, eligible participants may share in a 1,000 USDT reward pool. Additional boosted rewards are available for users who both like and continue copying a Master Trader throughout the round.

Leaderboard standings will be updated daily on a T+1 basis, with final rankings verified following internal compliance and data reviews. Rewards will be distributed as USDT airdrops to eligible participants within 14 working days after the conclusion of each round.

Participation is subject to eligibility requirements, including identity verification and geographic restrictions. The event is not available to users residing in the European Economic Area. Institutional users and market makers are also excluded.

The tournament is designed to encourage competitive trading while reinforcing transparency and fairness across its Copy Trading ecosystem.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968856/Bybit_Launches__Master_Trader_s_Showtime_TradFi_Crypto__Tournament_With_200.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-master-traders-showtime-tradfi-vs-crypto-tournament-with-200-000-usdt-prize-pool-302757075.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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