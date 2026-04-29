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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 12:36 Uhr
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DIFC reports strong client growth in Q1 2026, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global destination for finance, business and innovation

DUBAI, UAE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, announced strong momentum during the first three months of 2026, attracting new global, regional and local clients.

775 new companies established their regional presence in DIFC during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the Centre's prominence for finance, business, and innovation. This represents a 62 per cent increase on the same period in 2025, when 478 companies set up in the Centre. Performance was particularly strong in March 2026 with 258 companies establishing a presence, up from 162 in March 2025, reflecting 59 per cent year-on-year growth.

The continued influx of firms reflects a broader shift in global financial flows, as institutions and investors reaffirm their commitment to Dubai and DIFC despite ongoing global uncertainty. In this context, Dubai has emerged as a preferred global hub, reinforcing momentum towards its ambition to rank among the world's top four financial centres.

New companies establishing in DIFC include Arrowpoint Investment Partners (AIP Management), Braemar Securities, Blue Mountain Capacity, Janus Henderson Investors, Keystone Financial Solutions, National Bank of Canada, Photon Dance, Prospera Wealth Management, RV Capital Management and Ryan Specialty (DIFC) Limited.

HE Essa Kazim, Governor, DIFC said: "Dubai's standing as a globally top ten ranked financial centre, particularly during a period of global uncertainty, reflects the strength of the Emirate's vision and the central role DIFC continues to play in delivering it. DIFC's contribution to enhancing investor confidence, strengthening legal and regulatory transparency, and attracting global capital remains instrumental in reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading financial hub. This sustained progress supports the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), further cementing Dubai's role as a key pillar in the global economic landscape."

Reflecting sustained demand from regulated financial institutions, DIFC recorded a 21 per cent increase in financial services authorisations during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

158 foundations registered in DIFC during the first quarter of 2026, representing 108 per cent growth since the same period last year.

DIFC completed DIFC Square ahead of schedule, achieving full occupancy prior to handover. Progress on DIFC's landmark Zabeel District expansion continues as planned, creating a future-ready destination that blends commercial, residential, and lifestyle offerings.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968934/DIFC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874040/5944500/DIFC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/difc-reports-strong-client-growth-in-q1-2026-reinforcing-dubais-position-as-a-global-destination-for-finance-business-and-innovation-302757098.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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