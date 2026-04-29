Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 12:38 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Firestorm Labs Announces $82 Million Series B to Accelerate Expeditionary Defense Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Firestorm Labs, Inc., a defense technology company enabling on-demand production of mission critical systems at the edge, announced today that it has secured $82M in Series B funding. The round, led by Washington Harbour Partners with participation from NEA, Ondas, In-Q-Tel, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, Geodesic, Motley Fool Ventures, and others, brings Firestorm's total funding to date to $153 million.

Following successful demonstrations for the U.S. Air Force and Army, Firestorm is now transitioning to scaled production and expanded fielding across operational theaters for the Department of War (DoW). The company's expanded fielding efforts are focused on operational units in the Indo-Pacific, where contested logistics challenges are most acute.

"The hard truth is that current supply chains are too fragile for high-stakes environments, particularly in the Indo-Pacific," said Dan Magy, CEO of Firestorm Labs. "Our Series B accelerates our move into scaled production, ensuring we solve the problem of contested logistics directly at the tactical edge. We aren't following the industry; we are leading it by moving the factory to the front lines. With successful customer deliveries and USAF and Army demonstrations behind us, we are now providing the flexible production capacity needed to strengthen the defense industrial base."

This investment will accelerate the production of xCell, Firestorm's containerized manufacturing platform, which enables the rapid generation of combat-ready unmanned systems and parts directly at the tactical edge. By shifting manufacturing to the point of need, Firestorm reduces dependence on fragile supply chains which are at risk of disruption during conflict. To achieve this at scale, xCell leverages industrial-grade 3D printing technology through a strategic partnership with HP to enable high throughput and rapid design cycles at the tactical edge.

The Department of War has increasingly sought innovative solutions to contested logistics challenges, indicated by its designation of "Contested Logistics Technologies" as one of six Critical Technology Areas (CTAs) for investment via the Office of the Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering. This shift is underscored by a multibillion-dollar commitment to the sector with the Department of War's Additive Manufacturing (AM) budget surging 83% year-over-year as it becomes a top defense priority.

Firestorm's xCell platform is also designed as an open ecosystem that enables production of systems designed by its partners, helping them to redesign their platforms for additive manufacturing and simplified assembly by uniformed operators in the field. By combining proprietary modular systems with their plug and play manufacturing ecosystem, Firestorm meets the urgent demand for responsiveness and mass-scale deployment.

"Industrial capacity is no longer a background condition-it's a frontline requirement for national security," said Mina Faltas, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Washington Harbour Partners. "The ability to produce, adapt, and sustain systems at speed and scale will define outcomes in future conflict. We're excited to lead Firestorm's Series B and back a company building a new model for manufacturing that replaces centralized supply chains with deployable, containerized units that can operate at the edge."

"Equipping the warfighter with mission-critical capabilities when they're needed most is central to Firestorm Labs' mission," said Chris Moran, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "We're pleased to support Firestorm Labs through our strategic Lockheed Martin Ventures investment as they scale and expand fielding."

Having already quadrupled its team from 40 to more than 160 employees in the last 12 months, the company will also use the Series B to continue expanding its bench of top-tier talent to meet surging operational demand.

About Firestorm Labs

The mission of Firestorm Labs is to equip warfighters with mission-critical capabilities at the point of need. Its xCell platforms deliver containerized expeditionary manufacturing capabilities, enabling production and sustainment of not only its proprietary modular, rapidly configurable unmanned systems, but also parts, components, and partner platforms. Learn more at Launchfirestorm.com.

Media Contact:

Firestorm@Escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Firestorm Labs



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/firestorm-labs-announces-82-million-series-b-to-accelerate-expeditionary-defe-1162253

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.