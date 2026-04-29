Firestorm Labs Announces $82 Million Series B to Accelerate Expeditionary Defense Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Firestorm Labs, Inc., a defense technology company enabling on-demand production of mission critical systems at the edge, announced today that it has secured $82M in Series B funding. The round, led by Washington Harbour Partners with participation from NEA, Ondas, In-Q-Tel, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, Geodesic, Motley Fool Ventures, and others, brings Firestorm's total funding to date to $153 million.

Following successful demonstrations for the U.S. Air Force and Army, Firestorm is now transitioning to scaled production and expanded fielding across operational theaters for the Department of War (DoW). The company's expanded fielding efforts are focused on operational units in the Indo-Pacific, where contested logistics challenges are most acute.

"The hard truth is that current supply chains are too fragile for high-stakes environments, particularly in the Indo-Pacific," said Dan Magy, CEO of Firestorm Labs. "Our Series B accelerates our move into scaled production, ensuring we solve the problem of contested logistics directly at the tactical edge. We aren't following the industry; we are leading it by moving the factory to the front lines. With successful customer deliveries and USAF and Army demonstrations behind us, we are now providing the flexible production capacity needed to strengthen the defense industrial base."

This investment will accelerate the production of xCell, Firestorm's containerized manufacturing platform, which enables the rapid generation of combat-ready unmanned systems and parts directly at the tactical edge. By shifting manufacturing to the point of need, Firestorm reduces dependence on fragile supply chains which are at risk of disruption during conflict. To achieve this at scale, xCell leverages industrial-grade 3D printing technology through a strategic partnership with HP to enable high throughput and rapid design cycles at the tactical edge.

The Department of War has increasingly sought innovative solutions to contested logistics challenges, indicated by its designation of "Contested Logistics Technologies" as one of six Critical Technology Areas (CTAs) for investment via the Office of the Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering. This shift is underscored by a multibillion-dollar commitment to the sector with the Department of War's Additive Manufacturing (AM) budget surging 83% year-over-year as it becomes a top defense priority.

Firestorm's xCell platform is also designed as an open ecosystem that enables production of systems designed by its partners, helping them to redesign their platforms for additive manufacturing and simplified assembly by uniformed operators in the field. By combining proprietary modular systems with their plug and play manufacturing ecosystem, Firestorm meets the urgent demand for responsiveness and mass-scale deployment.

"Industrial capacity is no longer a background condition-it's a frontline requirement for national security," said Mina Faltas, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Washington Harbour Partners. "The ability to produce, adapt, and sustain systems at speed and scale will define outcomes in future conflict. We're excited to lead Firestorm's Series B and back a company building a new model for manufacturing that replaces centralized supply chains with deployable, containerized units that can operate at the edge."

"Equipping the warfighter with mission-critical capabilities when they're needed most is central to Firestorm Labs' mission," said Chris Moran, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "We're pleased to support Firestorm Labs through our strategic Lockheed Martin Ventures investment as they scale and expand fielding."

Having already quadrupled its team from 40 to more than 160 employees in the last 12 months, the company will also use the Series B to continue expanding its bench of top-tier talent to meet surging operational demand.

About Firestorm Labs

The mission of Firestorm Labs is to equip warfighters with mission-critical capabilities at the point of need. Its xCell platforms deliver containerized expeditionary manufacturing capabilities, enabling production and sustainment of not only its proprietary modular, rapidly configurable unmanned systems, but also parts, components, and partner platforms. Learn more at Launchfirestorm.com .

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Firestorm@Escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Firestorm Labs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/firestorm-labs-announces-82-million-series-b-to-accelerate-expeditionary-defe-1162253